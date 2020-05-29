The Wizards - Dark Times: Eigenständige Erweiterung der VR-Action erscheint im Juni

Bald dürfen VR-Fans wieder mit ausladenden Handbewegungen Feuerbälle und andere magische Dinge auf ihre Gegner schleudern: Carbon Studio hat verraten, dass The Wizards - Dark Times (zur Vorschau) am kommenden Donnerstag, 4. Juni für Steam, Oculus und Viveport erscheint.
Dekaden nach dem Hauptspiel ist eine finstere Plage über das Reich Meliora hereingebrochen, welche die Bewohner in hasserfüllte Verrückte verwandelt. Inmitten der Sümpfe und Ruinen von Necropolis lernt man das komplett überarbeitete Gesten-System kennen:
"The Wizards - Dark Times features a reworked gesture-based spellcasting system, new environment interactions, new challenging enemies, and the ever-witty narrator Aurelius. Put on your VR headset and set off on a brand new perilous journey across the plague-ridden realm of Meliora.
Your body is frail, but your power is immense. Discover and master 11 individually designed spells with distinct abilities and effects. Forget about button combinations, command the arcane forces with nothing but hand gestures – as a true Wizard does!
The Wizards - Dark Times will release for VR via Windows PC for $24.99 on [SteamVR, Oculus Store, Viveport]. There will be a 10% launch discount on selected platforms."
Letztes aktuelles Video: E3 2019 Ankuendigungs-Trailer
von Jan Wöbbeking,