The Spy Who Shrunk Me: VR-Agentin mit Schrumpfstrahl und Bananenschale - 4Players.de

Alternativ packt sie Gadgets wie Bananenschalen oder Airbag-Minen aus, um dem teuflischen General Bolscotchkovich und seiner sowjetischen Armee das Handwerk zu legen. Als Vorbild dienen laut Steam-Beschreibung Austin Powers und No One Lives Forever. Das Spiel ist bereits erhältlich; unterstützt werden neben gewöhnlichen PCs am Monitor die Headsets Oculus Rift (S), HTC Vive, WMR sowie die kommende Valve Index.
"- Be agent AUDREY SMOOTHSPY, the only agent aloof enough to fight the Soviet army all by herself. Armed with a stolen Soviet shrink ray, an assorted inventory of spy gadgets and some banana peels, you're the only one affordable enough for the job of saving the free world!
- Keep the cold war communist regime under your heels (literally) by (also literally) flushing their cronies down the toilet! Manipulate your enemies size using your trusty shrink ray. And when the going gets tough, zip past enemies as a tiny shrunk spy.
- Audrey's adventure takes you all the way to MOSCOW and BERLIN to find out what a sinister software company office complex is actually hiding within! Sneak aboard a train, defuse a nuke and kidnap a scientist into a purse! Don't get caught or risk getting stomped on!
- A fully voice-acted narrative adventure with multiple endings and music that makes you want to jam Soviets down paper shredders!
- Play your way! Challenge yourself by completing the adventure without killing anyone or without getting detected. "
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer