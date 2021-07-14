Solasta: Crown of the Magister: Sorcerer-Update veröffentlicht

Sorcerer Update Features:
- "New Class: The Sorcerer class offers 3 new subclasses (Draconic Bloodline, Mana Painter & Child of the Rift), new features, clothes, and body modifications.
- New Game Mode: Iron Man Mode features a new difficulty option for players who are ready to level up the challenge. Live by the dice, die by the dice.
- New Dungeon Maker Environments: more Dungeon Maker options include: Woodland, Sewers and Catacombs.
- Localization: Russian and Brazilian Portuguese for text and subtitles
- Mods via Mod.io for GoG and Microsoft Game Pass
- Bug fixes, polish and stabilization"
