Solasta: Crown of the Magister: Sorcerer-Update veröffentlicht

Test: Solasta: Crown of the Magister

“Solasta fehlt es zwar an dichter Atmosphäre und Lebendigkeit, einiges in der Welt wirkt steril und plump. Aber auf Grundlage des D&D-Regelwerks ergeben sich frische spielmechanische Möglichkeiten in Kampf und Erkundung inkl. Licht- und Rätseleinsatz. Unterm Strich solide Unterhaltung für Fans westlicher Rollenspiele.”