 

Solasta: Crown of the Magister: Sorcerer-Update veröffentlicht

Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Sorcerer-Update veröffentlicht

Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Rollenspiel) von Tactical Adventures
Solasta: Crown of the Magister (Rollenspiel) von Tactical Adventures - Bildquelle: Tactical Adventures
Tactical Adventures hat das Sorcerer-Update für Solasta: Crown of the Magister (ab 39,99 bei kaufen) veröffentlicht. Es umfasst die Sorcerer-Klasse (Zauberer) mit drei Unterklassen und die Iron-Man-Schwierigkeitsoption. Mit beiden Features löst das Team nach eigenen Angaben das Versprechen ein, das im Rahmen der Kickstarter-Kampagne 2019 gegeben wurde. Neue Dungeon-Maker-Umgebungen, brasilianisch-portugiesische und russische Lokalisierungen, Mod-Unterstützung via Mod.io für GOG.com sowie den Xbox Game Pass und Bugfixes werden geboten. Das Change-Log findet ihr hier.

Sorcerer Update Features:
  • "New Class: The Sorcerer class offers 3 new subclasses (Draconic Bloodline, Mana Painter & Child of the Rift), new features, clothes, and body modifications.
  • New Game Mode: Iron Man Mode features a new difficulty option for players who are ready to level up the challenge. Live by the dice, die by the dice. 
  • New Dungeon Maker Environments: more Dungeon Maker options include: Woodland, Sewers and Catacombs.
  • Localization: Russian and Brazilian Portuguese for text and subtitles
  • Mods via Mod.io for GoG and Microsoft Game Pass
  • Bug fixes, polish and stabilization"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Sorcerer Update Overview

Quelle: Tactical Adventures
