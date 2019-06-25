One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows: Drei-gegen-Drei-Kampfspiel für PC, PS4 und Xbox One angekündigt - 4Players.de

Bandai Namco Entertainment hat One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows für PC (digital), PlayStation 4 und Xbox One angekündigt. In dem Kampfspiel von Entwickler Spike Chunsoft (Jump Force, Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony etc.) treten zwei Teams mit je drei Kämpfern gegeneinander an. Bestätigte Charkatere sind bisher Saitama, Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic und Mumen Rider. Weitere Angaben wurden bisher nicht gemacht.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigung
"One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will feature three-versus-three battles, where players can form powerful teams using their favorite characters as they fight in a universe where attacks from powerful villains are the norm. Players can take the role of Saitama, a salaryman-turned-hero who can obliterate the strongest foes with a single punch. Players will also be able to play as other fan-favorite characters such as Genos, Hellish Blizzard, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Mumen Rider."
von Marcel Kleffmann,