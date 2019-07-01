Mighty Switch Force! Collection: Spielesammlung angekündigt - auch für die Switch - 4Players.de



Passend zum Namen ist somit endlich auch ein Serienauftritt auf der Switch erhältlich. Weitere Plattformen sind laut Entwickler WayForward PlayStation 4, Xbox One und der PC. Als Termin wird der 25. Juli genannt.









"Key Features:

•Four fantastic games in one: Mighty Switch Force!, Mighty Switch Force! Hyper Drive Edition, Mighty Switch Force! 2, and Mighty Switch Force! Academy

•Use your Siren Helmet to switch around level layouts and solve tricky puzzles!

•Blast enemies with your Pellet Shooter and extinguish flames with your Infinity Dousing Apparatus!

•Encounter colorful characters like Corporal Gendarmor, Ugly Twitching Dog, and Ugly Secret Baby!

•Avoid hazards and interact with elements like Launch Blocks and Force Field Blocks to navigate more than 70 levels!

•Aim for the fastest time! Perfect for speedrunners!

•Up to four players can join in locally in Mighty Switch Force! Academy!

•Newly added HD Rumble effects on Nintendo Switch!"