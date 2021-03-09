 

Disintegration: Entwicklerstudio V1 Interactive geschlossen

Disintegration
Entwickler:
Publisher: Private Division
Release:
16.06.2020
Erhältlich: Digital (PSN, Xbox Store, Steam, Microsoft Games Store)
Test: Disintegration
69
59
Vorschau: Disintegration
 
 
Disintegration
Disintegration: Entwicklerstudio V1 Interactive geschlossen

Disintegration (Shooter) von Private Division
Disintegration (Shooter) von Private Division - Bildquelle: Private Division
Erst wurden binnen kürzester Zeit die Server abgeschaltet, jetzt muss auch das Entwicklerstudio V1 Interactive seine Pforten schließen: Disintegration (ab 26,99 bei kaufen) ist das komplette Gegenteil einer Erfolgsgeschichte! Dabei hörte sich die Mischung aus Shooter und Echtzeitstrategie auf dem Papier durchaus interessant an. Mit Marcus Lehto war außerdem einer der Schöpfer von Halo mit an Bord.

Geholfen hat es nichts: Auf Twitter hat man jetzt das endgültige Aus des Studios verkündet, das 2016 gegründet wurde und jetzt nicht mal ein Jahr nach der Veröffentlichung von Disintegration aufgelöst wird.
Im Test hat Disintegration damals mit eine Wertung von 69 Prozent nur befriedigend abgeschnitten. Dass man im Ingame-Shop zusätzlich auf Echtgeld-Transaktionen gesetzt hat, war offenbar ebenfalls nicht hilfreich.

Letztes aktuelles Video: CrewTrailer

Quelle: Twitter
Kommentare

Liesel Weppen schrieb am
Ach, jetzt verstehe ich das. Die eigentlichen Einheiten werden gar nicht von echten Spielern gesteuert, sondern agieren, wenn sie nicht gerade befehligt werden, via KI. Von Spielern gespielt sind nur die Commander, die halt auch direkt mitkämpfen können...? Na gut, das klingt dann doch irgendwie nach Murks.
NoCrySoN schrieb am
Na so richtig RTS war es in diesem Bereich ja auch nicht. Man fliegt mit seinem kleinen Kampfschiff (auch nur paar Meter über dem Boden) über die map und befehligt eine kleine Gruppe unterschiedlicher Fusssoldaten und scheucht sie sozusagen vor sich her.
Qualitativ und vom Design war das ja recht sauber und schick entwickelt, doch wage ich zu bezweifeln, dass die Spieler gerne rumfliegen, ballern und befehligen wollen, gleichzeitig, einfach zu speziell. Da fehlte vllt auch ein richtiger Egoshooterpart, nicht solch rumgedüse.
Zusätzlich brauch solch Konzept vielmehr Story (war da eine?), Bombast und Werbung, oder direkt als f2p in eine Spieleflat wie dem Gamepass packen. Das war von vornherein zum scheitern verurteilt.
Todesglubsch schrieb am
Vermutlich wäre das Spiel garnicht so schlecht gelaufen, hätte man es als Einzelspieler-Erfahrung aufgezogen und erst danach den Schritt auf Online mit MTA-Ausbeute gemacht.
Dann hätte man vll genug Zeit und Geld gehabt um die durchaus unverbrauchte Idee auf mehr als 'nur' befriedigend zu polieren.
Liesel Weppen schrieb am
Na an dem grundsätzlichen Crossover RTS-Shooter kanns nicht liegen, weil Hell Let Loose scheint sehr erfolgreich zu sein und macht im Prinzip genau das gleiche.
Das ich es cool fände, wenn man RTS und Shooter in einem Spiel vereint, wobei halt einer eine Ansicht hat wie in einem klassischen RTS aber die Einheiten tatsächlich von Spielern in einer Shooterengine gespielt werden und die Befehle vom Commander visualisiert kriegen, habe ich ja quasi zu Quake und Command & Conquer-Zeiten schon gesagt. :D
Hell Let Loose und nach der Beschreibung auch Disintegration kommt da schon nahe ran, aber da kommt imho der RTS-Part noch zu kurz, bzw. ist zu undeutlich. Z.B. kann in HLL der Commander nicht jedem Squad einen Wegpunkt setzen, wo diese hingehen sollen. Im Sinne von WW2 sicherlich eine realistischere Umsetzung, aber ich hatte im Kopf eher wirklich ein RTS-Spiel abzubilden.
Und natürlich braucht man dafür Rechenleistung in Servern, weil im Prinzip muss das ein MMO sein, mit mindestens 50, besser 100+ Spielern. Mit nur 20 Spielern braucht man da gar nicht anfangen.
