Disintegration: Entwicklerstudio V1 Interactive geschlossen

Na an dem grundsätzlichen Crossover RTS-Shooter kanns nicht liegen, weil Hell Let Loose scheint sehr erfolgreich zu sein und macht im Prinzip genau das gleiche.Das ich es cool fände, wenn man RTS und Shooter in einem Spiel vereint, wobei halt einer eine Ansicht hat wie in einem klassischen RTS aber die Einheiten tatsächlich von Spielern in einer Shooterengine gespielt werden und die Befehle vom Commander visualisiert kriegen, habe ich ja quasi zu Quake und Command & Conquer-Zeiten schon gesagt.Hell Let Loose und nach der Beschreibung auch Disintegration kommt da schon nahe ran, aber da kommt imho der RTS-Part noch zu kurz, bzw. ist zu undeutlich. Z.B. kann in HLL der Commander nicht jedem Squad einen Wegpunkt setzen, wo diese hingehen sollen. Im Sinne von WW2 sicherlich eine realistischere Umsetzung, aber ich hatte im Kopf eher wirklich ein RTS-Spiel abzubilden.Und natürlich braucht man dafür Rechenleistung in Servern, weil im Prinzip muss das ein MMO sein, mit mindestens 50, besser 100+ Spielern. Mit nur 20 Spielern braucht man da gar nicht anfangen.