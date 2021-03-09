Disintegration: Entwicklerstudio V1 Interactive geschlossen

Geholfen hat es nichts: Auf Twitter hat man jetzt das endgültige Aus des Studios verkündet, das 2016 gegründet wurde und jetzt nicht mal ein Jahr nach der Veröffentlichung von Disintegration aufgelöst wird.
Im Test hat Disintegration damals mit eine Wertung von 69 Prozent nur befriedigend abgeschnitten. Dass man im Ingame-Shop zusätzlich auf Echtgeld-Transaktionen gesetzt hat, war offenbar ebenfalls nicht hilfreich.
We are sad to inform you that V1 Interactive is officially closing.
We want to thank all the talented people at V1, both past and present, who helped make the last 5 years wonderful.
And a heartfelt thanks to the amazing community that supported us. pic.twitter.com/XX6Sxtc32o
— V1 Interactive (@V1Interactive) March 8, 2021
Letztes aktuelles Video: CrewTrailer