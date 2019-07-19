Roguelike Hero: Neues Actionspiel rund um Schauspieler und Filmsets angekündigt - 4Players.de

Screenshot - Roguelike Hero (PC) Screenshot - Roguelike Hero (PC) Screenshot - Roguelike Hero (PC) Screenshot - Roguelike Hero (PC) Screenshot - Roguelike Hero (PC) Screenshot - Roguelike Hero (PC) Screenshot - Roguelike Hero (PC) Screenshot - Roguelike Hero (PC)

Publisher X.D. Network und Entwickler Carrya.Tec haben Roguelike Hero angekündigt. Nach Angaben in der Pressmitteilung handelt es sich dabei um ein Actionspiel mit einer guten Prise Humor, bei der man sich als ziemlich talentfreier Schauspieler durch diverse Filmsets kämpft - und das auch mit unfairen Methoden.Stilistisch wollen sich die Entwickler an den Komödien des chinesischen Regisseurs und Schauspielers Stephen Chow orientieren. Folgende Features werden in der Pressmitteilung genannt:- Play as a hero that doesn’t deserve to be called one.- Absurd mechanics, animations, and features that will make you laugh so hard.- A unique comedy plot that I will not spoil for you right now. :P- A huge pool of enemy variants and endless combination potentials.- A huge pool of items and gear to make each playthrough unique.- A variety of bosses that are challenging and fun.- A fun combat system that enables both button mashing and skilled gameplayRoguelike Hero soll noch in diesem Jahr für PC, PS4 und Switch erscheinen. Versprochen wird auch eine englische Lokalisierung.Letztes aktuelles Video: Reveal Trailer