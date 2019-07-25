Vertigo 2: Demo für das geplante VR-Action-Adventure mit bizarren Aliens veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Gott sei Dank ist Vertigo 2 kein Nachfolger des grottigen Kugelspiels für Wii. Stattdessen fallen in ersten Vorstellungen des VR-Titels Namen wie Portal, Half-life oder Bioshock. Das Action-Adventure von Zulubo Productions befindet sich derzeit für die VR-Plattformen Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift und Windows Mixed Reality in Entwicklung.
Als Release-Zeitraum wird 2020 angegeben; eine spielbare Demo lässt sich bereits jetzt auf Steam herunterladen. Nachdem der Spieler in einem ihm unbekannten unterirdischen Reich erwacht, muss er sich auf mysteriöse Fremde verlassen, um wieder nach Hause zu gelangen. Auf dem Weg zu einem Quantenreaktor "fließen" bizarre Alien-Pflanzen aus allen möglichen Universen in diese Welt. Zur offiziellen Website geht es hier.
"Vertigo 2 is a single-player adventure built from the ground up as a game for high-end VR.
Deep underground in the reaches of Quantum Reactor VII, you awake to finish your journey home. No closer to your goal than when you first arrived, you must count on the help of the mysteriously familiar stranger who saved your life. On your way towards the center of the reactor, you will have to face bizarre alien flora and fauna leaking from other universes - and deadly android security forces whose job is to purge the Reactor of all life. As you try to determine who to trust, sinister forces lurk just out of sight.
With a branching story hinging on key decisions, there's no telling what you'll encounter in this absurd world. The only certainty is that there's danger around every corner.
Enter Vertigo 2, a game building upon and reaching beyond the 2016 original.
Als Release-Zeitraum wird 2020 angegeben; eine spielbare Demo lässt sich bereits jetzt auf Steam herunterladen. Nachdem der Spieler in einem ihm unbekannten unterirdischen Reich erwacht, muss er sich auf mysteriöse Fremde verlassen, um wieder nach Hause zu gelangen. Auf dem Weg zu einem Quantenreaktor "fließen" bizarre Alien-Pflanzen aus allen möglichen Universen in diese Welt. Zur offiziellen Website geht es hier.
"Vertigo 2 is a single-player adventure built from the ground up as a game for high-end VR.
Deep underground in the reaches of Quantum Reactor VII, you awake to finish your journey home. No closer to your goal than when you first arrived, you must count on the help of the mysteriously familiar stranger who saved your life. On your way towards the center of the reactor, you will have to face bizarre alien flora and fauna leaking from other universes - and deadly android security forces whose job is to purge the Reactor of all life. As you try to determine who to trust, sinister forces lurk just out of sight.
With a branching story hinging on key decisions, there's no telling what you'll encounter in this absurd world. The only certainty is that there's danger around every corner.
Enter Vertigo 2, a game building upon and reaching beyond the 2016 original.
- Native Valve Index support
- Support for both teleportation and smooth locomotion
- Free demo
- Original soundtrack
- Fully voiced characters
- Huge arsenal of 16 unique weapons
- Dozens of unique enemy types
- Full unlockable lore encyclopedia
- Spatial raytraced audio using Steam Audio tech"