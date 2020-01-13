 

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14: Introvideo des historischen Strategiespiels veröffentlicht

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14
Taktik & Strategie
Entwickler:
Release:
28.02.2020
28.02.2020
Alias: Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Disciples III Gold [PC] - 3,40 (Gamesplanet)
  • Cities: Skylines [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Railway Empire [PC] - 13,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition [PC] - 15,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Meridian: Squad 22 [PC] - 1,50 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14: Introvideo des historischen Strategiespiels veröffentlicht

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (Taktik & Strategie) von Koei Tecmo / Koch Media
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (Taktik & Strategie) von Koei Tecmo / Koch Media - Bildquelle: Koei Tecmo / Koch Media
Koei Tecmo hat das Eröffnungsvideo zu seinem historischen Strategiespiel Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 veröffentlicht, das am 28. Februar 2020 für PlayStation 4 und PC erscheinen wird:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Opening Movie


Auf Steam kann der Titel noch bis zum 16. Januar mit zehn Prozent Pre-Purchase-Rabatt als Standard oder Deluxe Edition vorbestellt werden, wodurch man außerdem Zugriff auf das Bonusszenario "Battle of Yiling" erhält. Die Digital Deluxe Edition beinhaltet zudem den Season Pass, der in fünf Wellen zusätzliche Offiziere, Szenarien und Spielfunktionen wie weitere Editiermöglichkeiten und Schwierigkeitsgrade hinzufügen soll.

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)


Quelle: Koei Tecmo

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am