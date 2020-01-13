Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14: Introvideo des historischen Strategiespiels veröffentlicht

Koei Tecmo
hat das Eröffnungsvideo zu seinem historischen Strategiespiel Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14
veröffentlicht, das am 28. Februar 2020 für PlayStation 4 und PC erscheinen wird:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Opening Movie
Auf Steam
kann der Titel noch bis zum 16. Januar mit zehn Prozent Pre-Purchase-Rabatt als Standard oder Deluxe Edition vorbestellt werden, wodurch man außerdem Zugriff auf das Bonusszenario "Battle of Yiling" erhält. Die Digital Deluxe Edition beinhaltet zudem den Season Pass, der in fünf Wellen zusätzliche Offiziere, Szenarien und Spielfunktionen wie weitere Editiermöglichkeiten und Schwierigkeitsgrade hinzufügen soll.
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)
Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC)