 

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14: Diplomacy and Strategy: Termin der Erweiterung und War-Chronicles

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14
Entwickler:
Release:
28.02.2020
28.02.2020
Q4 2020

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Fallout: New Vegas - Ultimate Edition [PC] - 3,30
  • Beholder 2 [PC] - 4,50
  • Pizza Connection 3 [PC] - 4,25
  • The Curse of Monkey Island [PC] - 1,42
  • Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones [PC] - 5,25
  • Weitere Schnäppchen:
  • Nintendo Switch (grau) - 318,88 (Saturn)
  • Spiele für PC, PS4, One und Switch günstiger (Amazon)
  • HP X24c Curved Gaming Monitor - 177,77 (NBB)
  • JBL Link 20 Lautsprecher - 69,90 (Cyberport)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Romance of The Three Kingdoms 14 - Diplomacy and Strategy: Termin der Erweiterung und War-Chronicles

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (Taktik & Strategie) von Koei Tecmo / Koch Media
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (Taktik & Strategie) von Koei Tecmo / Koch Media - Bildquelle: Koei Tecmo / Koch Media
In der Erweiterung "Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack" für Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 wird es den "War-Chronicles-Modus" geben. Dieser Modus enthält fünf Szenarien mit "originalen Events". Nach jedem Szenario werden die Spieler bewertet, um so ihre Fähigkeiten vergleichbar zu machen. Im War-Chronicles-Modus wird man außerdem "Falsche Informationen" einsetzen können. Mit dieser Finte können gegnerische Truppen in Fallen gelockt werden. Der Erfolg ist maßgeblich von der Intelligenz der Offiziere abhängig. Diese Statuseigenschaft spielt damit eine größere Rolle als zuvor. Fortan können Spieler auch Gebäude zerstören oder sabotieren, beispielsweise mit Fallen, die in Gebäuden platziert werden.

Das "Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack" ist ab dem 11. Februar 2021 digital für PC (Steam), PlayStation 4 und Switch verfügbar.

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Bild

Screenshot - Romance of the Three Kingdoms 14 (PC, PS4, Switch)


Letztes aktuelles Video: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Ankündigung

Quelle: Koei Tecmo
Anzeige: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 42,88 ● NINTENDO Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. 58,47 ● Football Manager 2021 39,99 ● PlayStation Plus Mitgliedschaft | 12 Monate | deutsches Konto 44,99 ● Disney Blu-rays, 3D-Blu-rays & 4K-UHD-Filme reduziert ● Amazon-Geräte bis zu 50 Prozent günstiger

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am