inXile Entertainment: The Bard's Tale Trilogy für Xbox; Remaster von Wasteland steht an - 4Players.de

The Bard's Tale Trilogy wird am 13. August 2019 ebenfalls für Xbox One, im Microsoft Store und via Xbox Game Pass (Play Anywhere) veröffentlicht. Eine Mac-Version soll später folgen. Bisher ist die Remake-Trilogie mit den überarbeiteten Klassikern Tales of the Unknown, The Destiny Knight und Thief of Fate für PC via Steam und GOG.com erhältlich.
Darüber hinaus wird im vierten Quartal 2019 (Oktober bis Dezember 2019) noch die Wasteland 30th Anniversary Edition für PC und Xbox One erscheinen. Diese Edition wird als "Remaster" beschrieben - also wie die Titel aus The Bard's Tale Trilogy. Das Studio inXile entertainment, das seit November 2018 zu Microsoft gehört, hält sich mit konkreten Details zu diesem Remaster trotzdem noch zurück. Die Wasteland 30th Anniversary Edition soll wohl auf die Veröffentlichung von Wasteland 3 im Frühjahr 2020 einstimmen. Der dritte Teil wird auf der gamescom 2019 in Halle 9 zu sehen sein.
"It's pretty special to be able to bring back the classic Bard's Tale games and original Wasteland, which helped to inspire the Fallout series. This was an opportunity that came about thanks to our new partnership with Microsoft, and it'll be wonderful nostalgia for the people who grew up with these games, and a peek into the history of the early RPG genre for a brand new audience", sagte Brian Fargo, Gründer von inXile entertainment.
von Marcel Kleffmann,