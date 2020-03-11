 

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]: Erweiterte Version von Under Night In-Birth - Exe:Late kommt für PC

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Prügeln & Kämpfen
Entwickler: French Bread
Publisher: Aksys Games, Arc System Works, PQube
Release:
21.02.2020
21.02.2020
Nachrichten

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]: Erweiterte Version von Under Night In-Birth - Exe:Late kommt für PC

Mit eckigen Klammern ist nicht zu spaßen - vor allem, wenn sie in einem Kampfspiel von Arc System Works auftauchen: Der Publisher hat laut Gematsu.com zusammen mit Entwickler French-Bread angekündigt, dass der erweiterte Titel Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] am 27. März als PC-Umsetzung auf Steam erscheint.

Für Besitzer von Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] sollen die Änderungen per kostenlosem Update nachgereicht werden. Enthalten sind demnach Balance-Updates zu schon verfügbaren Figuren sowie die Möglichkeit, die DLC-Figur Londrekia zu erwerben.

"The following downloadable content will be available:
  • Additional Character Londrekia and Additional Gallery Item
  • Additional Character Color 5 (Hyde, Linne, Waldstein, Carmine, Orie)
  • Additional Character Color 6 (Gordeau, Merkava, Vatista, Seth, Yuzuriha)
  • Additional Character Color 7 (Hilda, Nanase, Byakuya, Akatsuki, Eltnum)
  • Additional Character Color 8 (Chaos, Wagner, Enkidu, Mika, Phonon)
  • Additional Londrekia Colors (No. 31-40)
  • Londrekia’s Round Call Voice



All the above downloadable content will also be available as the following two separate bundles:

  • Under Night In-Birth: Exe-Late [cl-r] Pack – Includes all downloadable content for both Under Night In-Birth: Exe-Late [st] and Under Night In-Birth: Exe-Late [cl-r].
  • Under Night In-Birth: Exe-Late [cl-r] Upgrade Downloadable Content Pack – Includes all downloadable content for Under Night In-Birth: Exe-Late [cl-r]."
Quelle: Steam, Gematsu.com
