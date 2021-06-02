Entgegen ursprünglicher Pläne wird es in diesem Jahr nichts mehr mit The King Of Fighters 15: Wie SNK auf der offiziellen Webseite einräumen musste, verschiebt sich der Start des neuen Vertreters auf das erste Quartal 2021. Wie so oft hat laut Produzent Yasuyuki Oda die Corona-Pandemie ihren Teil dazu beigetragen, dass man die gesteckten Ziele nicht rechtzeitig erreichen konnte.
Er schreibt:
"The development timeline we set out to reach in the beginning has been affected by the ever-still rising cases of COVID-19 within Japan. We have made the ultimate decision in the end that the product’s quality must come first, and so with that decision comes an altered release window.
We sincerely ask for your kind patience and understanding as our development teams continue to work hard on KOF XV as we draw closer to its release."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Character Trailer 10 Andy Bogard Team Fatal Fury
von Michael Krosta,
The King Of Fighters 15: Verschiebung auf Anfang 2022
