Guilty Gear - Strive -: Umsetzungen für PC und PS5 bestätigt; Whitefang und Nagoriyuki im Trailer

Guilty Gear - Strive - wird im Frühjahr 2021 ebenfalls für PlayStation 5 und PC via Steam erscheinen, dies bestätigte Arc System Works offiziell. Bisher war lediglich von einer PS4-Version und Arcade-Automaten die Rede. Darüber hinaus wurden zwei weitere Charaktere angekündigt. Neben Leo Whitefang, der schon aus älteren Teilen bekannt ist, wird der Vampir Nagoriyuki seine Premiere in dem Spiel feiern. Beide Kämpfer zeigen ihre Fertigkeiten im folgenden Trailer.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable
"Nagoriyuki: Nagoriyuki is the newest addition to the Guilty Gear universe. A vampire with a number of unique and powerful abilities, he wields a huge sword with impressive skill in battle and slashes at his enemies with punishing blows. Stay tuned for more info about this mysterious figure!"
"Leo Whitefang: Leo is one of the three 'Allied Kings' of the Allied Kingdom of Illyria, and is responsible for the governing of Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. He is also an accomplished warrior in his own right, with a relentless fighting style."
