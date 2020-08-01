 

Guilty Gear - Strive -: Umsetzungen für PC und PS5 bestätigt; Whitefang und Nagoriyuki im Trailer

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Guilty Gear - Strive -
Entwickler:
Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Release:
Q1 2021
Q1 2021
Q1 2021
Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Resident Evil 3 - 29,99 (-50%)
  • God Eater 3 - 13,99 (-72%)
  • The Crew 2 - 11,50 (-77%)
  • Alien Isolation: The Collection - 9,99 (-78%)
  • Stellaris - 8,99 (-78%)
  • Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom - 12,99 (-78%)
  • Overcooked! 2 - 12,99 (-43%)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Guilty Gear - Strive - Umsetzungen für PC und PS5 bestätigt; Whitefang und Nagoriyuki im Trailer

Guilty Gear - Strive - (Prügeln & Kämpfen) von Bandai Namco Entertainment
Guilty Gear - Strive - (Prügeln & Kämpfen) von Bandai Namco Entertainment - Bildquelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Guilty Gear - Strive - wird im Frühjahr 2021 ebenfalls für PlayStation 5 und PC via Steam erscheinen, dies bestätigte Arc System Works offiziell. Bisher war lediglich von einer PS4-Version und Arcade-Automaten die Rede. Darüber hinaus wurden zwei weitere Charaktere angekündigt. Neben Leo Whitefang, der schon aus älteren Teilen bekannt ist, wird der Vampir Nagoriyuki seine Premiere in dem Spiel feiern. Beide Kämpfer zeigen ihre Fertigkeiten im folgenden Trailer.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable


"Nagoriyuki: Nagoriyuki is the newest addition to the Guilty Gear universe. A vampire with a number of unique and powerful abilities, he wields a huge sword with impressive skill in battle and slashes at his enemies with punishing blows. Stay tuned for more info about this mysterious figure!"

"Leo Whitefang: Leo is one of the three 'Allied Kings' of the Allied Kingdom of Illyria, and is responsible for the governing of Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. He is also an accomplished warrior in his own right, with a relentless fighting style."
Quelle: Arc System Works

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am