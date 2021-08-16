Guilty Gear -Strive- : Nächster DLC-Charakter ist Jack-O'

Der nächste DLC-Charakter für Guilty Gear -Strive- (ab 53,70 bei kaufen) ist vorgestellt worden: Jack-O'. Sie wird am 27. August 2021 für Season-Pass-1-Besitzer und am 30. August 2021 als separater DLC erscheinen.
Arc System Works: "Jack-O' is an artificial life-form created by Asuka R. Kreutz to prevent the revival of Justice, the herald of destruction. As Justice was created using Aria, Sol's love interest in the past, as a base, Jack-O' managed to prevent Justice's awakening by fusing with Aria's soul within Justice. It was at this time Aria's soul was fully restored within Jack-O'. However, Aria's consciousness has yet to fully manifest, leaving Jack-O' in an unstable state where her personality remains unchanged. Although she tries her best to be cool and collected in her demeanor, she tends to act child-like when her emotion gets the best of her. For that reason, she wears a special mask to keep her composure during battle."
Der dritte DLC-Charakter ist für "2021" geplant. Zwei weitere Charaktere, zwei Kampfarenen und "die neue Geschichte" sollen 2022 folgen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Season Pass 1 Playable Character 2 Trailer
von Marcel Kleffmann,