 

Crossroads Inn: Anniversary Edition mit Verbesserungen erhältlich

Crossroads Inn
Entwickler:
Publisher: Klabater
Release:
23.10.2019
2020
2020
2020
Test: Crossroads Inn
Nachrichten

von ,

Mittlerweile ist die Anniversary Edition von Crossroads Inn (ab 22,49 bei kaufen) für PC bei Steam, GOG, Humble Store und weiteren digitalen PC-Shops erhältlich - und damit etwa ein Jahr nach dem ursprünglichen Release. Das hat Klabater in einer Pressemitteilung bekannt gegeben. Besitzer des Originals sollen als Dankeschön an die hilfreichen Vorschläge aus der Community ein kostenloses Upgrade auf die Anniversary Edition erhalten. Versprochen werden u.a. Verbesserungen bei der KI (z.B. Wegfindung), Grafikengine, Benutzeroberfläche und den Tutorials.

Gute Nachrichten gibt es auch für Käufer des Season Pass, der ohne Aufpreis auf das kommende Jahr ausgedehnt wird, in dem die Entwickler von Kraken Unleashed die Spieler der Management-Simulation weiter mit Rezepten, Features, Aktivitäten sowie weiteren Premium-Inhalten versorgen will.

Übersicht zur Anniversary Edition:

  • An epic campaign, Sandbox mode, and dozen of scenarios
  • Pests & Puppies DLC with lovely pets and malicious pests
  • The Pit DLC: Open an underground basement and run all kinds of illegal activities
  • Hooves & Wagons DLC: guests now own horses and wagons with them
  • Bath & Beauty DLC: offering beautiful bathtubs and bathrooms
  • Crops & Harvest DLC (new content!): time to gather crops and feast!
  • Digital goodies pack: unique cookbook, soundtrack, all sketches, and concepts that were used during development
  • New bard and a new adventurer
  • Chinese language support! - Crossroads Inn turned out to be a hit in China and so the Anniversary Edition will include a Chinese (simplified) version of the game! The game will continue to support Polish, English, German, French, Spanish, and Russian languages.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Anniversary Edition Trailer

Quelle: Pressemitteilung

