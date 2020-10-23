Crossroads Inn: Anniversary Edition mit Verbesserungen erhältlich

Gute Nachrichten gibt es auch für Käufer des Season Pass, der ohne Aufpreis auf das kommende Jahr ausgedehnt wird, in dem die Entwickler von Kraken Unleashed die Spieler der Management-Simulation weiter mit Rezepten, Features, Aktivitäten sowie weiteren Premium-Inhalten versorgen will.
Übersicht zur Anniversary Edition:
- An epic campaign, Sandbox mode, and dozen of scenarios
- Pests & Puppies DLC with lovely pets and malicious pests
- The Pit DLC: Open an underground basement and run all kinds of illegal activities
- Hooves & Wagons DLC: guests now own horses and wagons with them
- Bath & Beauty DLC: offering beautiful bathtubs and bathrooms
- Crops & Harvest DLC (new content!): time to gather crops and feast!
- Digital goodies pack: unique cookbook, soundtrack, all sketches, and concepts that were used during development
- New bard and a new adventurer
- Chinese language support! - Crossroads Inn turned out to be a hit in China and so the Anniversary Edition will include a Chinese (simplified) version of the game! The game will continue to support Polish, English, German, French, Spanish, and Russian languages.
