Pixel Shinobi: Nine demons of Mamoru: 2D-Ninja-Action hat den Early Access verlassen - 4Players.de

Die 2D-Ninja-Action Pixel Shinobi: Nine demons of Mamoru
von Ametist Studio hat den Early Access auf Steam
am 17. August 2019 verlassen. Bis zum 24. August wird noch ein Rabatt von 25 Prozent auf den Verkaufspreis des Stealth-Plattformers gewährt (8,24 Euro statt 10,99 Euro). Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 89 Prozent von 130 Reviews positiv).
Neben schneller und dynamischer Kampfaction sollen auch hinterhältige Angriffe mit Gift, Minen und Wurfsternen möglich sein. Zudem werden Rollenspielelemente zur Charakterentwicklung, mehr als 200 Crafting-Rezepte und zehn mächtige Bossgegner mit einzigartigen Fähigkeiten versprochen. Hier eine Kostprobe:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer
Screenshot - Pixel Shinobi: Nine demons of Mamoru (PC)
