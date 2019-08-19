Pixel Shinobi: Nine demons of Mamoru: 2D-Ninja-Action hat den Early Access verlassen - 4Players.de

 

Pixel Shinobi: Nine demons of Mamoru
Jump&Run
Entwickler:
Publisher: Ametist studio
Release:
17.08.2019
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

von ,

Pixel Shinobi: Nine demons of Mamoru - 2D-Ninja-Action hat den Early Access verlassen

Pixel Shinobi: Nine demons of Mamoru (Geschicklichkeit) von Ametist studio
Pixel Shinobi: Nine demons of Mamoru (Geschicklichkeit) von Ametist studio - Bildquelle: Ametist studio
Die 2D-Ninja-Action Pixel Shinobi: Nine demons of Mamoru von Ametist Studio hat den Early Access auf Steam am 17. August 2019 verlassen. Bis zum 24. August wird noch ein Rabatt von 25 Prozent auf den Verkaufspreis des Stealth-Plattformers gewährt (8,24 Euro statt 10,99 Euro). Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 89 Prozent von 130 Reviews positiv).

Neben schneller und dynamischer Kampfaction sollen auch hinterhältige Angriffe mit Gift, Minen und Wurfsternen möglich sein. Zudem werden Rollenspielelemente zur Charakterentwicklung, mehr als 200 Crafting-Rezepte und zehn mächtige Bossgegner mit einzigartigen Fähigkeiten versprochen. Hier eine Kostprobe:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer


Quelle: Ametist Studio / Steam

