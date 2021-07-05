 

Within the Blade: Ninja-Action nimmt Konsolen ins Visier

Within the Blade (Plattformer) von Ametist studio / Ratalaika Games
Within the Blade (Plattformer) von Ametist studio / Ratalaika Games - Bildquelle: Ametist studio / Ratalaika Games
Am 16. Juli 2021 wollen Ametist studio und Ratalaika Games die bereits für PC erschienene und auf Steam bis dato "sehr positiv" bewertete 2D-Ninja-Action Within the Blade (vormals: Pixel Shinobi - Nine demons of Mamoru) auch für PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S und Nintendo Switch veröffentlichen. Auf Valves Download-Portal wird aktuell ein Rabatt von 30 Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis des Stealth-Plattformers gewährt (7,69 Euro statt 10,99 Euro).

Neben schneller und dynamischer Kampfaction sind auch hinterhältige Angriffe mit Gift, Minen und Wurfsternen in den 25 Levels möglich. Zudem werden Rollenspielelemente zur Charakterentwicklung, mehr als 200 Crafting-Rezepte und zehn mächtige Bossgegner mit einzigartigen Fähigkeiten versprochen.

Quelle: Ametist studio / Ratalaika Games / Steam
