Comanche: Hubschrauber-Action fliegt aus dem Early Access

Darüber hinaus sollen viele Missionen laut Entwicklern grafisch überarbeitet worden sein, es gibt Achievements zum Freischalten und es werden weitere Sprachen unterstützt.
Features:
- Evolving Single-Player Campaign
Fight in the evolving single-player campaign and make a difference in a conflict of global proportions. After the Iran-US RQ170 incident, in which a UAV was hacked and captured through cyber warfare, the US army secretly revived the development of the RAH-66 helicopter program for special operations. The goal was to develop a highly maneuverable and advanced stealth war machine capable of deploy low-range drones operating in high-risk environments.
The program was a total success, and the Comanche special units seemed unstoppable in their missions. But then, when the blueprints leaked through a whistleblower website, every group, and power, who could afford it, built and modified the Comanche for their purposes. With that, a new era of helicopter warfare had begun.
- Skill-based Conflicts missions
Master challenging missions in singleplayer game mode called Conflicts. Complete different objectives, earn medals for special tasks, and learn about Tellus Task Force's world, the part of IJTF. Each medal provides its challenge, so prepare to test your skills!
- Team-based multiplayer
Compete with other Comanche players from all around the world in explosive team-based multiplayer modes:
- Infiltration
Play either as the attacker or the defender in this explosive objective-based competitive tactical team multiplayer. Compete in 4 vs. 4 battles and choose from various Comanche and drone models with spectacular special abilities.
- Blackbox
This fast-paced multiplayer mode is Team-Deathmatch with kill confirmation! Coordinate with your team and find the fastest way to achieve the most takedowns. Heated dogfights are guaranteed!