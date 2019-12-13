Humankind: Eigener Avatar im Laufe der Zeit - 4Players.de

In Humankind wird man einen eigenen Avatar erstellen können, der sich im Laufe der Geschichte verändert und mit dem technologischen Fortschritt verbessert.
"Create your leader. Share it with the world. In Humankind, you will play as an avatar that you create, customize and lead to make the largest mark on history. As you progress through Amplitude's brand new historical 4X strategy game, you'll combine cultures through six different eras to build a unique civilization as you are. The journey matters more than the destination, and no great deed will go unnoticed."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Your Story - Gameplay Trailer
von Marcel Kleffmann,