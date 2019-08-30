Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate: Kommt im Februar in den Westen - 4Players.de

 

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate
Action-Adventure
Entwickler:
Publisher: Koei Tecmo
Release:
02.2020
02.2020
02.2020
02.2020
02.2020
02.2020
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate: Kommt im Februar in den Westen

Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (Action) von Koei Tecmo
Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (Action) von Koei Tecmo - Bildquelle: Koei Tecmo
Tecmo Koei hat für kommenden Februar eine aufgebohrte Neuauflage des Action-Adventures Warriors Orochi 4 angekündigt (via Gematsu.com), die für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch und PC erscheinen soll. Die eigenständige Fassung von Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate erscheint als Download sowie als Box-Version.



Auch Besitzer des "gewöhnlichen" vierten Teils können ultimativ werden: Für sie wird das "Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Upgrade Pack” als kostenpflichtiger Download veröffentlicht. Die offizielle Website erläutert:

  • "New Characters – Starting with Gaia, new heroes gather from multiple universes to join the fight.
  • New Storyline and Sub-Scenarios – The battle has not ended… A new story and ending pursuing the truth of the world has been added. In addition, unique sub-scenarios will be available to reinforce the main story.
  • New Mode and Gameplay Experience – New features such as Infinity Mode and the Promotion system have been added. The enhanced gameplay allows players to grow their heroes to their ultimate potential!
  • The Ultimate Musou Exhilaration – Sacred Treasures can now be used by other characters allowing players to create unique and powerful teams, and with the new Musou Switch Combo feature the game will reach ultimate heights in exhilaration.
  • Improved Playability – Part of the UI and control settings have been improved along with additional features to make gameplay easier."
Quelle: Gematsu.com

