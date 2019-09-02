Espire 1: VR Operative: Klassische Schleich-Action in VR erscheint Ende September - 4Players.de

Wieso gibt es in VR eigentlich kein klassisches, vollwertiges VR-Schleichspiel wie Splinter Cell oder Metal Gear Solid? Diese Frage stellten sich die Entwickler bei Digital Lode und Tripwire Interactive - und wollen sie schon bald mit ihrem eigenen Titel Espire 1: VR Operative beantworten. Dank Bewegungssteuerung und der hohen Immersion von VR soll das Thema noch intensiver umgesetzt werden.
Auf Steam hat der Titel für Valve Index, Rift (S) und Vive mittlerweile ein Veröffentlichungsdatum bekommen: Bereits ab dem 24. September darf man sich als Schleich-Roboter mit modernen Gadgets durch die Hallen und Lüftungsschächte gut geschützter Industrie-Komplexe mogeln. Wer momentan vorbestellt, bekommt Killing Floor: Incursion kostenlos hinzu. Später sollen zudem Umsetzungen für PSVR und Oculus Quest folgen. Auf dem Youtube-Kanal von Uploadvr.com geht das Team etwas näher auf die Mechaniken und technischen Herausforderungen ihres Stealth-Titels für VR ein:
"Espire 1: VR Operative Key Features Include:
* The definitive VR stealth experience: bringing the stealth genre to the exciting medium of Virtual Reality, delivering gameplay mechanics for the stealth and action genres that have yet to be explored.
* Full freedom of movement: allowing players the freedom to move anywhere within their virtual environment, moving, climbing, and falling with full comfort and no motion sickness for almost all players.
* Complete single-player story, rich in detail: developed as a dedicated single player VR experience with individual story missions and scenario missions that use the story mission environments for short challenges.
* Voice control: Using the VR headset’s onboard microphone, players can make commands and perform actions simply by speaking. The noises players make can draw the enemy to their location – adding a new way to gain the advantage.
* Arsenal of weapons and gadgets: As an Espire model 1 Operative, players will have access to dozens of unique gadgets and weapons such as a tranquilizer pistol and deployable spy cameras in order to complete the mission objectives.
* Global Leaderboard: A worldwide tally awards players a competitive score based on mission time, movement, stealth, ammo conservation, takedowns and other factors.
* Intuitive controls that mimic real life: Interaction in this game aims to be natural and intuitive. Instead of memorizing dozens of button combinations for every action, players perform them as they would in real life. Operatives can crouch and enter cover by physically using their body.
* Smart AI: Enemy combatants in this game actively hunt the player. The AI responds to sight, sound, and other stimuli and will react to with varying levels of suspicion based on the player’s physical stance, movement speed, cover and relative location."