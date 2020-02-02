Ring Fit Adventure: Wird von Nintendo als Verkaufserfolg eingestuft

Obgleich die Verkaufszahlen nicht mit Wii Fit mithalten können, gelingt es dem Spiel laut Daniel Ahmad (Senior Analyst bei Niko Partners) eine andere Käufergruppe anzusprechen. Im Vergleich zu anderen Switch-Titeln ist der Anteil weiblicher Spieler bei Ring Fit Adventure höher. Auch Familien würden den Titel gemeinsam nutzen.
Ring Fit Adventure has performed well, especially in Asia where it has been sold out and experienced stock shortages.
Cumulative sell through in Japan, North America and Europe is over 1.7 million as of the end of January. pic.twitter.com/iC9dgWtS5p
— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 31, 2020
Whilst Ring Fit Adventure is not seeing the same levels of demand as Wii Fit, it is still helping broaden the demographics of the Switch user base.
There is a higher ratio of female players on RFA compared to other Nintendo titles. It is also being played by families. pic.twitter.com/358uBqISV9
— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 31, 2020
