 

Ring Fit Adventure: Wird von Nintendo als Verkaufserfolg eingestuft

Ring Fit Adventure
Ring Fit Adventure wird von Nintendo als Verkaufserfolg eingestuft

Ring Fit Adventure hat sich überaus gut verkauft. Bei der jüngsten Konferenz mit Investoren hat Nintendo bekanntgegeben, dass sich das Fitness-Spiel bis Ende Januar 2020 über 1,7 Millionen Mal in Nordamerika, Europa und Japan verkauft hätte. Die Nachfrage soll vor allem in Asien (besonders Südkorea) sehr hoch sein. Das Switch-Spiel sei in dieser Region sogar ausverkauft gewesen. Die Nachfrage wird weiterhin als "hoch" beschrieben.

Obgleich die Verkaufszahlen nicht mit Wii Fit mithalten können, gelingt es dem Spiel laut Daniel Ahmad (Senior Analyst bei Niko Partners) eine andere Käufergruppe anzusprechen. Im Vergleich zu anderen Switch-Titeln ist der Anteil weiblicher Spieler bei Ring Fit Adventure höher. Auch Familien würden den Titel gemeinsam nutzen.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test

Quelle: Nintendo, Daniel Ahmad
Die Verkäufe sind nicht so hoch, wie ich es mir für das Spiel wünschen würde.
Bin absolut begeistert von dem Spiel. Noch nie ein Fitness Spiel gehabt das so motivierend war.
