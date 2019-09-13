Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey: Im Oktober bricht die Brexit-bedingte Zombie-Apokalypse aus - 4Players.de

Über die Folgen des EU-Austritts von Großbritannien wurde bereits reichlich debattiert. Doch hat auch jemand an die Möglichkeit einer Zombie-Apokalypse infolge des Brexits gedacht? Das australische Indiestudio Binary Space und Jonathan L. Howard (Autor von Broken Sword alias Baphomets Fluch
) schon! Und zwar mit dem narrativen Point'n'Click-Adventure Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey
, das am 9. Oktober 2019 in den Early Access auf Steam
starten soll.
Wie lange es in der Vorabphase bleiben soll, ist allerdings ebenso ungewiss wie der tatsächliche Verbleib der Briten in der Europäischen Union. Fest steht nur, dass die britische Regierung Tote zum Leben erweckt hat, damit die Arbeiten erledigen, die sonst niemand machen wollte. Wer hätte gedacht, dass das schief gehen könnte... Im Spiel, das an Adventures der 1990er Jahre angelehnt sei, versuchen Hope Andrews und Zombie Dave Gorey der Katastrophe als 3D-Figuren an handgemalten 2D-Schauplätzen auf den Grund zu gehen. Hier ein Vorgeschmack:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Access Trailer
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)
Screenshot - Ghoul Britannia: Land of Hope and Gorey (PC)