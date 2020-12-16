Terminator: Resistance: Shooter auf Basis der ersten beiden Kinofilme bekommt "Enhanced"-Version für PS5

Entwickler Teyon und Publisher Reef Entertainment haben eine verbesserte Version des Science-Fiction-Shooters Terminator: Resistance (ab 21,25 bei kaufen) terminiert: Am 26. März 2021 startet laut Gematsu.com "Terminator: Resistance Enhanced". Es erscheint u.a. in zwei physischen Editionen, darunter die Collector's Edition mit Steel-Book, einem zweiteiligen Comic von Dark Horse (“Zero Day”) und anderem Kleinkram wie Charakter-Karten.
Besitzer der PS4-Version bekommen ein kostenloses Upgrade zur Enhanced-Edition - und auch PC-Spieler sollen die meisten Vorteile nachgeliefert bekommen - bzw. schon durch bisherige Patches bekommen haben. Neben durchschnittlich vier mal so schnellen Ladezeiten und Dualsense-Trigger-Feedback für Waffen ist auch der frische "Infiltrator Mode" enthalten, der den Spieler unter die Haut eines T-800-Series-Infiltrators versetzt.
"Key Features
- A fully updated version of the main game including balance and difficulty patches previously released on the PC. Players who own a PlayStation 4 version of the game will also receive a free upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version.
- New “Infiltrator Mode” in which players can get under the skin of a T-800 series Infiltrator unit and strike out against Resistance forces.
- A range of visual improvements taking advantage of the PlayStation 5’s more powerful hardware, including upscaled 4K resolution and locked 60 frames per second, higher resolution textures, higher polygon counts, tessellation, improved lighting and dynamic shadows, improved post-processing (antialiasing, bloom, and more), and more detailed particle effects.
- A variety of features new to PlayStation 5 including Game Activities which can be used to track the player’s progress in missions and trophies, DualSense adaptive triggers for weaponry, and color shifting within the DualSense light bar to reflect the player’s health.
- Four-times faster load times on average.
- Two physical editions available for the PlayStation 5 version of Terminator: Resistance Enhanced: a Standard Edition, and a Collector’s Edition, which includes a Steel Book, two-part hardback comic book “Zero Day” from Dark Horse (comic text in English only, previously available in digital format with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game), as well as four character art cards and a collectors box.
- A paid downloadable content expansion with new narrative content will also be available in Summer 2021 for the PlayStation 5 and PC versions of the game."
Letztes aktuelles Video: VideoTest
von Jan Wöbbeking,
Terminator: Resistance Enhanced: Shooter auf Basis der ersten beiden Kinofilme bekommt verbesserte PS5-Version
Anzeige: Xbox Series S 288,54 ● Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (Xbox One) 39,99 ● Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PlayStation 4) 49,99 ● Fire TV Stick Lite 17,53 ● Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) 45,58 ● Games für PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One und Switch reduziert ● XIAOMI Redmi Note 8 Pro 128 GB Mineral Grey 209,99 ● Nintendo Switch Konsole 2. Generation 313,00