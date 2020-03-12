E3 2020: Absage der Messe könnte jahrelange Auswirkungen auf die Indie-Branche haben

The impact of a year without GDC and E3 in terms of projects unsigned and deals undone, is gonna last for years. It’s a largely invisible influence, but I don’t know of many devs above a certain budget level that this hasn’t had any effect on.
Rami Ismail von Vlambeer (Nuclear Throne) äußert via Twitter ähnliche Bedenken, wie PC Gamer berichtet. Auch er geht davon aus, dass durch die Absagen der beiden wichtigen Events den Indie-Studios viele Gelegenheiten entgehen werden. Zudem ist er sich nicht sicher, ob die E3 die Krise überstehen kann oder die Videospielmesse nach der Absage durch die Entertainment Software Association (ESA) vielleicht zu einem permanenten Opfer des Coronavirus werden könnte.
While E3 is far less visited by indie devs than GDC is, especially so for international devs, this still means another opportunity for pitches, meetings, announcements, and opportunities gone.
Whether this was good for E3, or a nail in the coffin, well, we'll see in a year. https://t.co/Kid3h3LW4k
