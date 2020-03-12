E3 2020: Absage der Messe könnte jahrelange Auswirkungen auf die Indie-Branche haben

 

E3 2020
Vor allem für unabhängige Entwickler könnte sich die Absage der E3 aufgrund des Coronavirus über mehrere Jahre negativ auswirken. Das glaubt zumindest Mike Bithell, ein Indie-Entwickler, den man vor allem durch Werke wie John Wick Hex und Thomas Was Alone kennt. Gerade in Kombination mit der Verschiebung der GDC 2020 verpassen viele kleine Studios die Chance, ihre Projekte vorzustellen und gegebenenfalls Verträge mit Publishern abzuschließen.

Rami Ismail von Vlambeer (Nuclear Throne) äußert via Twitter ähnliche Bedenken, wie PC Gamer berichtet. Auch er geht davon aus, dass durch die Absagen der beiden wichtigen Events den Indie-Studios viele Gelegenheiten entgehen werden. Zudem ist er sich nicht sicher, ob die E3 die Krise überstehen kann oder die Videospielmesse nach der Absage durch die Entertainment Software Association (ESA)  vielleicht zu einem permanenten Opfer des Coronavirus werden könnte.
Quelle: PC Gamer

Kommentare

HellToKitty schrieb am
Was für ein Quatsch. Als ob man 2020 noch auf Messen angewiesen wäre. Die E3 ist in allererster Linie eine Werbeveranstaltung für die Großen. Wer vielversprechende Projekte am Start hat, wird auch so auf sich aufmerksam machen können oder eben in der Masse untergehen, wenn er Pech hat, oder es falsch anstellt. Möglichkeiten dazu gibt es, wie nie zuvor. Ob da die E3 stattfindet oder nicht.
schrieb am