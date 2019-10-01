R-Type Final2: Zweite Crowdfunding-Kampagne startet heute - 4Players.de





Echt jetzt, es ist ein neues R-Type in Arbeit? Und es gab sogar eine Crowdfunding-Kampagne? Warum sagt mir das denn keiner? Viele, viele Rückmeldungen dieser Art führten beim klassischen Shoot-em-up R-Type Final2 (kein Tippfehler) offenbar dazu, dass Entwickler Granzella heute noch eine zweite Finanzierungs-Phase startet.



Die erste Kickstarter-Kampagne brachte rund 98,8 Millionen japanische Yen (rund 839.000 Euro) ein. Diesmal darf man nur per Paypal teilnehmen, da die Finanzierung direkt über die offizielle Website abgewickelt wird . Das zusätzliche Kapital soll gemäß der alten Planungen für Stretch-Goals (also Zusatz-Features) eingesetzt werden. Das Spiel soll etwa im Dezember 2020 für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch und PC erscheinen. Inhaltlich gibt man sich bescheiden: Laut offizieller Website möchte man schlicht und einfach das beste Shoot-em-up aller Zeiten auf die Beine stellen, das natürlich von der Übersicht des modernen 16:9-Formats profitiert.



"This game is thoroughly focused on expressions of how enemies are destroyed. The feeling of exhilaration in the destructions is thoroughly pursued. The Stage Dominated by Decaying Organism. As new enemies are generated from carcasses of the enemies, the more the player plays the game, the stronger enemies he or she gets. Not only the player's fighter, but also the stages will evolve. That's R-Type Final 2. We prepare 10 or more original R-Type Final 2 stages from the start. Moreover, new stages are planned to be added after the release of the game. In addition, depending on the results of our crowdfunding campaign, more stages will be added as homages to famous stages of the past R-Type series. The gameplay in which players make full use of Wave Cannon and Force to defeat formidable enemies remains alive."