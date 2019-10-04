Aokana - Four Rhythms Across the Blue: Visual Novel auf Steam erschienen - 4Players.de

NekoNyan, sprite und Hikari Field haben die Visual Novel Aokana - Four Rhythms Across the Blue
am 27. September 2019 für PC veröffentlicht. Auf Steam
wird aktuell noch ein Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (26,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro). Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind "sehr positiv" (derzeit sind 95 Prozent der 145 Reviews positiv).
Aokana - Four Rhythms Across the Blue entführt in eine Welt, in der Fliegen dank Anti-Schwerkraftschuhen so einfach wie Fahrradfahren ist. Mit "Flying Circus" hat sich sogar eine eigene Sportart daraus entwickelt, in der man als Ex-Profi die Betreuung eines aufstrebenden Studentinnenteams übernimmt.
