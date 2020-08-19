Postal 4: No Regerts: Early Access: Dienstag-Update veroppelt die Größe der Spielwelt

Für Postal 4: No Regerts (Early Access auf Steam und GOG.com) erscheint heute das "Dienstag-Update", das bisher größte Update. Der neue Ingame-Tag umfasst neue Schauplätze (Border Land und Ghost Town), welche die Größe der Spielwelt nahezu verdoppeln sollen. Außerdem werden zusätzliche Aufträge/Missionen, weitere Waffen "noch mehr Blödsinn" und eine Schnellreisefunktion hinzugefügt.
Die Entwickler bezeichnen den Early Access als großen Erfolg (über 100.000 Spieler) und haben das Team mittlerweile auf 30 Leute vergrößert. Allein im letzten Monat wurden acht neue Mitarbeiter eingestellt, deswegen sollen die nächsten Inhaltsupdates auch schneller erscheinen. Außerdem stellen die Entwickler klar, dass das Spiel keineswegs für immer im Early Access bleiben soll.
"The Border Land is just one of the Tuesday Update's new areas to romp through. After some shopping and soul-searching in the bustling retail sector of Edensin, head west for the Ghost Town. This dump of a shanty town - the real armpit of Edensin - has seen better days, but the POSTAL Dude's creative brand of mayhem will liven things up. Deliver frontier justice with the new Ingram Mac 11 and the M-16. (...) Take advantage of the new fast travel system and leave your mark all over Edensin with the Spray Paint Can. Moonlight on the other side of the law with the Handheld Ticketer, ruining the day of illegally parked Edensin residents. As Cat Dude, reach secrets only a cat dude can, climbing pipes and fences beyond The POSTAL Dude's mortal limits. Tuesday is HUGE and delivers fear and joy with lovely new toys for all."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Tuesday Update Trailer
von Marcel Kleffmann,