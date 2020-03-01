 

Valorant: Titel des Helden-Shooters von Riot Games steht fest; Screenshots aufgetaucht

Valorant
Shooter
Entwickler:
Publisher: Riot Games
Release:
2020
Nachrichten

von ,

Aus "Project A" wird Valorant: Screenshots aus dem Helden-Shooter aufgetaucht

Valorant (Shooter) von Riot Games
Valorant (Shooter) von Riot Games - Bildquelle: Riot Games
"Project A" bzw. "Project Ares" von Riot Games (League of Legends) wird sehr wahrscheinlich den Titel Valorant tragen und am morgigen Montag offiziell vorgestellt. Valorant ist ein wettkampforientierter und auf Helden basierender Shooter mit Taktik-Anleihen für PC. Der Shooter (5-gegen-5-Multiplayer-Matches) spielt auf einer Erde der nahen Zukunft und alle Charaktere sollen über einzigartige Fähigkeiten verfügen. Verbindungen zum League-of-Legends-Universum gibt es allem Anschein nach nicht. Die Entwickler von League of Legends versprechen präzises "Gunplay" (Handhabung der Waffen) und wirksame Anti-Cheating-Maßnahmen von Beginn an.


Die ersten Spielszenen erinnern jedenfalls an eine Mischung aus Counter-Strike: Global Offensive und Overwatch oder Paladins. Außerdem sind bei IGN weitere Screenshots von einem Hands-On-Event aus Valorant aufgetaucht.

Quelle: ProjectA News & Leaks, IGN, Rod Breslau

