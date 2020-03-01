Valorant: Titel des Helden-Shooters von Riot Games steht fest; Screenshots aufgetaucht

Most parts of this #ProjectA screenshot have been shared on various pages, here is the the full image in the highest resolution we could find!
L: Three character names [Brimstone; Sage; Viper], type [support; defense; offense?]
B: Chat and avatars
R: Sage‘s ability descriptions pic.twitter.com/3B24nEZQCC
Die ersten Spielszenen erinnern jedenfalls an eine Mischung aus Counter-Strike: Global Offensive und Overwatch oder Paladins. Außerdem sind bei IGN weitere Screenshots von einem Hands-On-Event aus Valorant aufgetaucht.
IGN has just accidentally revealed several screenshots from Riot's shooter Valorant (Project Ares) including several of the characters and maps for what looks like to be an embargoed hands-on play test by journalistshttps://t.co/IBoIgcgYSG pic.twitter.com/zh6xZFXhEZ
second batch of of Valorant screenshots from IGN. one map looks a bit like Mirage pic.twitter.com/JT0BVaT27K
