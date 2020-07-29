Valorant: Deutsche Agentin Killjoy stößt am 4. August hinzu

Riot Games: "Mit Akt 2 stößt Killjoy zu Valorant. Die neueste Agentin ist eine geniale Erfinderin, die die Coolness des Berliner Nachtlebens auf das Schlachtfeld bringt. Mit ihren geilen Gadgets schafft sie eine solide Verteidigungslinie für ihr Team. Überliste deine Gegner oder riegle einen Bereich für eine stressfreie Spike-Platzierung einfach ab."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Vorgestellt Killjoy
Fähigkeiten:
- "Q - Alarmbot: EQUIP a covert Alarmbot. FIRE to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range. After reaching its target, the bot explodes, dealing damage and applying Vulnerable. HOLD EQUIP to recall a deployed bot.
- E - Turret: EQUIP a Turret. FIRE to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180 degree cone. HOLD EQUIP to recall the deployed turret.
- C - Nanoswarm: EQUIP a Nanoswarm grenade. FIRE to throw the grenade. Upon landing, the Nanoswarm goes covert. ACTIVATE the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots.
- X (Ultimate Ability): Lockdown - EQUIP the Lockdown device. FIRE to deploy the device. After a long windup, the device Detains all enemies caught in the radius. The device can be destroyed by enemies."