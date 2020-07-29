 

Valorant: Deutsche Agentin Killjoy stößt am 4. August hinzu

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Valorant
Entwickler:
Publisher: Riot Games
Release:
02.06.2020
Test: Valorant
80

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Injustice 2 - 9,99 (-80%)
  • Styx: Shards Of Darkness - 5,25 (-74%)
  • Kerbal Space Program - 9,50 (-76%)
  • Motorsport Manager - 7,50 (-79%)
  • Aven Colony - 6,99 (-77%)
  • South Park: Der Stab der Wahrheit - 6,99 (-77%)
  • Europa Universalis IV - 8,99 (-78%)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Valorant: Agentin Killjoy stößt am 4. August hinzu

Valorant (Shooter) von Riot Games
Valorant (Shooter) von Riot Games - Bildquelle: Riot Games
Am 4. August wird die Agentin Killjoy (aus Deutschland) die Charakter-Riege in Valorant verstärken. Sie ist eine Erfinderin, die ihr Arsenal an "Roboterfreunden" einsetzt, um ihre Gegner zu überlisten und ihre Verbündeten zu beschützen.

Riot Games: "Mit Akt 2 stößt Killjoy zu Valorant. Die neueste Agentin ist eine geniale Erfinderin, die die Coolness des Berliner Nachtlebens auf das Schlachtfeld bringt. Mit ihren geilen Gadgets schafft sie eine solide Verteidigungslinie für ihr Team. Überliste deine Gegner oder riegle einen Bereich für eine stressfreie Spike-Platzierung einfach ab."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Vorgestellt Killjoy


Fähigkeiten:
  • "Q - Alarmbot: EQUIP a covert Alarmbot. FIRE to deploy a bot that hunts down enemies that get in range.  After reaching its target, the bot explodes, dealing damage and applying Vulnerable. HOLD EQUIP to recall a deployed bot.
  • E - Turret: EQUIP a Turret. FIRE to deploy a turret that fires at enemies in a 180 degree cone. HOLD EQUIP to recall the deployed turret.
  • C - Nanoswarm: EQUIP a Nanoswarm grenade. FIRE to throw the grenade. Upon landing, the Nanoswarm goes covert. ACTIVATE the Nanoswarm to deploy a damaging swarm of nanobots.
  • X (Ultimate Ability): Lockdown - EQUIP the Lockdown device. FIRE to deploy the device. After a long windup, the device Detains all enemies caught in the radius. The device can be destroyed by enemies."
Quelle: Riot Games

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am