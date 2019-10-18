Panther VR: Diebisches Schleichspiel für VR wirbt auf Kickstarter um Unterstützung - 4Players.de

Unterstützt werden die PC-Headsets Oculus Rift/S, HTC Vive und Valve Index. Der VR-Kanal Virtual Reality Oasis auf Youtube ist bereits recht angetan von einer frühen Fassung, in der man allerlei Gegenstände stibitzen und als Waffe einsetzen kann:"In a distant future, ruled by international Corporations, there is always a struggle for power. Most power can be bought with money, everything else can be stolen. This is where the “Guild” comes into place. An international secret organization of master thieves, working for the highest bidder. Only the best are recruited into the Guild and may become a Panther Agent. Once inside, you must give up your civilian life, and will be assigned to a crew. Take on contracts provided by the Guild, and steal top-secret prototypes or ancient artifacts from highly secured locations. Plan out your heist, choose your weapons and gadgets and infiltrate the facility. Will you go in like a ghost and leave without a trace, or wreak total mayhem to get what you want? Current Status of Panther VR Panther VR is currently is a fully playable pre-alpha phase. Footage from the trailer is all ingame. We are working on Alpha release (pledge) in February 2020"