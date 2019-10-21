Gensokyo Night Festival: 2D-Action im Touhou-Universum in den Early Access gestartet - 4Players.de

 

Gensokyo Night Festival
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Why so serious? / tea_basira
Release:
Q2 2020
Gensokyo Night Festival: 2D-Action im Touhou-Universum in den Early Access gestartet

Gensokyo Night Festival (Action) von Why so serious? / Playism
Gensokyo Night Festival (Action) von Why so serious? / Playism - Bildquelle: Why so serious? / Playism
Das als Teil des Touhou- bzw. Shrine-Maiden-Projekts entstehende 2D-Action-Adventure Gensokyo Night Festival von Why so serious?, tea_basira und Playism ist am 14. Oktober 2019 in den Early Access auf Steam gestartet, wo es aktuell für 10,79 Euro heruntergeladen werden kann. Der Preis soll sich bis zur anvisierten Fertigstellung im Frühjahr 2020 voraussichtlich um 50 bis 100 Prozent erhöhen.

Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind "sehr positiv" (derzeit sind 93 Prozent von 1.395 Reviews positiv). Im Spiel erkundet man mit Suika Ibuki die titelgebende Spielwelt Gensokyo, wo am Hakurei-Schrein gerade ein Festival stattfindet und zahlreiche Gegner auf eine Kombo-lastige Abreibung warten.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Spielszenen-Trailer


Quelle: Why so serious? / tea_basira / Playism / Steam

