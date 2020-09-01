World of WarCraft: Shadowlands: Raytracing-Schatten im Vergleich

In World of WarCraft: Shadowlands
wird die Unterstützung von Raytracing-Schatten für RTX-Grafikkarten von Nvidia eingeführt. In der aktuellen Beta-Version kann man bereits einen Blick auf die neue Schatten-Darstellung werfen.
Der Einfluss auf die Qualität der Schatten-Darstellung und der allgemeinen Bildqualität in dem Online-Rollenspiel ist eher überschaubar, zumal die Raytracing-Schatten derzeit hauptsächlich in Außengebieten funktionieren, in denen eine zentrale Lichtquelle (meist eine Sonne) die Welt beleuchtet. In Gebäuden, z.B. in Sturmwind mit lokalen Lichtquellen (Lagerfeuer, Kamine etc.), sind keine Raytracing-Schatten aufgefallen. Laut Blizzard
soll es auch Bereiche in den Shadowlands-Gebieten geben, in denen mehrere Lichtquellen für mehrere Schatten auf dem Boden sorgen sollen. Die Charaktere sollen auch Schatten auf sich selbst werfen können, wenn z.B. ein größeres Ausrüstungsteil den Lichteinfall verdeckt.
Der Einfluss auf die Spiel-Performance ist bei aktivierten Raytracing-Schatten spürbar und gerade im neuen (und sehr detaillierten) Gebiet Bastion kann je nach Intensität, Weitsicht und Aufwand der schattierten Objekte die Bildwiederholrate locker halbiert werden. DLSS wird nicht unterstützt. Es kann aber noch erwartet werden, dass weitere Optimierungen an der Raytracing-Implementierung bis zur Veröffentlichung der Erweiterung am 27. Oktober 2020 vorgenommen werden.
Auf den folgenden Screenshots sollen die Unterschiede mit aktivierten Raytracing-Schatten und deaktivierten Raytracing-Schatten gezeigt werden, obgleich auf manchen Bildern es schwer fällt, einen Unterschied auszumachen. Aber gerade in Sturmwind (z.B. Allianz-Banner an den Wänden) und Dalaran (z.B. an Dachvorsprüngen) sollten mehr Schattierungen in der Umgebung und auf den Gebäuden auffallen. Ansonsten sind die Raytracing-Schatten deutlich weicher, präziser und detailreicher.
Bilder mit
Raytracing-Schatten
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Bilder ohne
aktivierten Raytracing-Schatten
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Screenshot - World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (PC)
Das Qualitätsniveau der Raytracing-Schatten kann auf drei Stufen festgelegt werden: Mittel, Gut und Hoch, die sich bei der Auflösung der Schatten unterschieden. Auf Gut und Hoch kommen noch lokale Lichtquellen hinzu.
Raytracing-Schatten auf der Einstellung Hoch
Raytracing-Schatten auf der Einstellung Gut
Raytracing-Schatten auf der Einstellung Mittel
Ohne Raytracing-Schatten