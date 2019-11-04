Vader Immortal: Eine Star Wars VR-Serie - Episode 3: Das VR-Duell mit Darth Vader startet Ende November - 4Players.de

 

Vader Immortal: Eine Star Wars VR-Serie - Episode 3
Adventure
Entwickler: ILMxLAB
Publisher: Oculus
Release:
21.11.2019
21.11.2019
von ,

Vader Immortal: Eine Star Wars VR-Serie - Episode 3: Das VR-Duell mit Darth Vader startet Ende November

Vader Immortal: Eine Star Wars VR-Serie - Episode 3 (Adventure) von Oculus
Vader Immortal: Eine Star Wars VR-Serie - Episode 3 (Adventure) von Oculus - Bildquelle: Oculus
Die kurzen, aber grafisch aufwändigen Vade-Immortal-Erfahrungen von ILMxLAB bekommen einen dritten Teil: Auf Starwars.com wurde bekanntgegeben, dass Vader Immortal: Eine Star Wars VR-Serie - Episode 3 am 21. November für Oculus Rift und Quest erscheinen wird. Oculus hat schließlich an den Apps mitgewirkt, daher die Exklusivität.

Screenshot - Vader Immortal: Eine Star Wars VR-Serie - Episode 3 (OculusQuest)

Screenshot - Vader Immortal: Eine Star Wars VR-Serie - Episode 3 (OculusQuest)

Screenshot - Vader Immortal: Eine Star Wars VR-Serie - Episode 3 (OculusQuest)



Diesmal soll der Spieler endlich das Lichtschwert-Duell mit Darth Vader starten. Ein Preis wird noch nicht genannt, man kann aber vermutlich wie bei den Vorgänger-Episoden von 9,99 Euro ausgehen. Director Ben Snow erläutert auf Starwars.com:

"'Vader Immortal: Episode III begins with Vader having seized the powerful Bright Star artifact, and returned to his castle to activate it,” says Snow. “Working with your droid companion ZO-E3 and the Mustafarians, you need to get back up to the castle and try to stop Vader before he destroys life on Mustafar. This involves you discovering more about the power of your bloodline and using that to fight your way through Imperial forces as you break back into Vader’s castle. You even have a run-in with a familiar foe from a previous episode. Ultimately, you’ll have to confront Vader face-to-face and try to stop his plans.” That’s right: a duel with Lord Vader is your destiny."
Quelle: Starwars.com

