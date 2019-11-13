Interrogation: You will be deceived: Die polizeilichen Ermittlungen beginnen Anfang Dezember - 4Players.de

Critique Gaming und Mixtvision wollen das Kriminal-Adventure Interrogation: You will be deceived
am 5. Dezember 2019 für PC (Steam
, GOG
, Humble Store
) veröffentlichen. Die Umsetzung für Nintendo Switch soll im Frühjahr 2020 erscheinen.
Im Spiel schlüpft man in die Rolle eines Polizeibeamten, der unter Zeitdruck eine Gruppe gefährlicher Terroristen dingfest machen soll. Dazu leitet man ein Team mit begrenztem Budget, führt Befragungen durch und muss entscheidet, wie weit man geht, um die Verbrecher rechtzeitig zu überführen. Lässt am Ende selbst Manipulationen, Drohungen oder Folter zu?
Letztes aktuelles Video: Termin-Trailer PC
Screenshot - Interrogation: You will be deceived (PC)
