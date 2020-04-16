 

gamescom 2020: Messe findet als digitales Online-Event statt

gamescom 2020
gamescom 2020 (Messen) von Koelnmesse GmbH und game - Verband der deutschen Games-Branche
Im Zuge der gestrigen Bekanntgabe der Ministerpräsidenten der Bundesländer und der Bundeskanzlerin, Großveranstaltungen in Deutschland bis zum 31. August 2020 zu untersagen (wir berichteten), haben die Veranstalter der gamescom beschlossen, die Spielemesse in diesem Jahr als rein digitales Online-Event stattfinden zu lassen:


Einzelheiten sowie weitere Informationen sollen in Kürze bekannt gegeben werden. Zuvor wurden auch schon die E3 2020 (wir berichteten) und andere Gaming-Events aufgrund der aktuellen Corona-Pandemie abgesagt bzw. verschoben.
Quelle: gamescom / Twitter

