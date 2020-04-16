gamescom 2020: Messe findet als digitales Online-Event statt

â Even though not all details are known at present, the nationwide ban on major events until the end of August will also affect the planning for #gamescom2020. Furthermore: gamescom 2020 will definitely take place digitally! We will provide further information shortly. â
— gamescom (@gamescom) April 15, 2020
Einzelheiten sowie weitere Informationen sollen in Kürze bekannt gegeben werden. Zuvor wurden auch schon die E3 2020 (wir berichteten) und andere Gaming-Events aufgrund der aktuellen Corona-Pandemie abgesagt bzw. verschoben.