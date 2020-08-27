 

gamescom 2020: Heute findet die "Opening Night Live" mit 38 Spielen statt; erster Überblick

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
gamescom 2020
Spielinfo Bilder  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Vikings - Wolves of Midgard [PC] - 4,99 
  • Jurassic World Evolution [PC] - 10,99 
  • Embr [PC] - 11,99 
  • Sid Meier's Civilization 6 [PC] - 13,99 
  • Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [PC] - 11,00

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Heute findet die "gamescom Opening Night Live" mit 38 Spielen statt; erster Überblick

gamescom 2020 (Messen) von Koelnmesse GmbH und game - Verband der deutschen Games-Branche
gamescom 2020 (Messen) von Koelnmesse GmbH und game - Verband der deutschen Games-Branche - Bildquelle: Koelnmesse GmbH und game - Verband der deutschen Games-Branche
Heute beginnt die digitale gamescom 2020 mit der Opening Night Live (ONL). Die in den USA produzierte Live-Show (ohne Publikum) wird ungefähr zwei Stunden dauern. Die Übertragung beginnt um 20:00 Uhr. Vorher findet eine halbstündige Pre-Show statt, danach soll es Aftershows in Deutsch und Englisch geben. Eine weitere Übersicht über die gamescom-Formate und Shows (gamescom studio, gamescom Daily Show, Awesome Indies und Best of Show) findet ihr hier.

Die gamescom Opening Night Live wird auf Facebook, Twitter, Twitch und YouTube übertragen.

Laut Geoff Keighley werden 38 Spiele von 18 unterschiedlichen Publishern gezeigt. Folgende Titel wurden bereits im Vorfeld bestätigt und werden zu sehen sein:
  • Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition
  • Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
  • Chorus
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
  • Destiny 2 Beyond Light
  • Die Sims 4 - Neue Erweiterung (Game Pack)
  • Doom Eternal DLC #1
  • Fall Guys Season 2
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  • Little Nightmares 2
  • Mafia Definitive Edition
  • Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (VR)
  • Microsoft: Xbox Game Pass und ID@Xbox
  • Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
  • Scarlet Nexus
  • Spellbreak
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • Turrican (30th Birthday Edition)
  • Wasteland 3
  • World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (Video-Premiere: Erster Teil der animierten Kurzfilmreihe "Nachleben")

Zu den bestätigten Publishern gehören u.a. 2K Games, Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard, Bungie, Deep Silver, Devolver, Electronic Arts, Frontier, Gearbox, Headup Games, Sony PlayStation, Warner Bros. Games und Xbox Game Studios.



19:30 - 20:00: gamescom - Opening Night Live Pre
20:00 - 22:00: gamescom - Opening Night Live
22:00 - 23:00: gamescom studio: ONL Aftershow
23:00 - 01:00: gamescom studio (EN)

Quelle: Geoff Keighley, Koelnmesse

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am