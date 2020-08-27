gamescom 2020: Heute findet die "Opening Night Live" mit 38 Spielen statt; erster Überblick

Die gamescom Opening Night Live wird auf Facebook, Twitter, Twitch und YouTube übertragen.
Laut Geoff Keighley werden 38 Spiele von 18 unterschiedlichen Publishern gezeigt. Folgende Titel wurden bereits im Vorfeld bestätigt und werden zu sehen sein:
- Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition
- Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War
- Chorus
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
- Destiny 2 Beyond Light
- Die Sims 4 - Neue Erweiterung (Game Pack)
- Doom Eternal DLC #1
- Fall Guys Season 2
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Little Nightmares 2
- Mafia Definitive Edition
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond (VR)
- Microsoft: Xbox Game Pass und ID@Xbox
- Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Scarlet Nexus
- Spellbreak
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- Turrican (30th Birthday Edition)
- Wasteland 3
- World of WarCraft: Shadowlands (Video-Premiere: Erster Teil der animierten Kurzfilmreihe "Nachleben")
Zu den bestätigten Publishern gehören u.a. 2K Games, Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Bethesda, Blizzard, Bungie, Deep Silver, Devolver, Electronic Arts, Frontier, Gearbox, Headup Games, Sony PlayStation, Warner Bros. Games und Xbox Game Studios.
19:30 - 20:00: gamescom - Opening Night Live Pre
20:00 - 22:00: gamescom - Opening Night Live
22:00 - 23:00: gamescom studio: ONL Aftershow
23:00 - 01:00: gamescom studio (EN)