 

Path of Exile Mobile: Umsetzung für Smartphones und Tablets in Entwicklung - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Path of Exile Mobile
Rollenspiel
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin
kein Termin
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Standard Edition [PC] - 52,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Titan Quest Anniversary Edition [PC] - 3,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Human: Fall Flat [PC] - 5,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Alone in the Dark Anthology [PC] - 3,30 (Gamesplanet)
  • Alan Wake Collector's Edition [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Path of Exile Mobile: Umsetzung für Smartphones und Tablets in Entwicklung

Path of Exile Mobile (Rollenspiel) von Grinding Gear Games
Path of Exile Mobile (Rollenspiel) von Grinding Gear Games - Bildquelle: Grinding Gear Games
Neben Path of Exile 3.9.0 und Path of Exile 2 ist auf der ExileCon noch Path of Exile Mobile angekündigt worden. Die Mobile-Umsetzung für Smartphones und Tablets wird direkt bei Grinding Gear Games entwickelt. Sie soll keine Pay-to-Win-Elemente, aber das "komplette Spielerlebnis" des Action-Rollenspiels bieten. Die Grundlage der eher kurzen Partien sollen die Atlas-Karten bilden.

Grinding Gear Games: "Wir arbeiten an einer experimentellen Version von Path of Exile für mobile Geräte. Path of Exile's Atlas Map System ist eigentlich perfekt für ein kleines Action-Gameplay. Dies ist ein komplettes Path of Exile-Spielerlebnis ohne Pay-to-Win-Elemente und wird im Hause Grinding Gear Games entwickelt."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigung


Bild

Screenshot - Path of Exile Mobile (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Path of Exile Mobile (Android)

Bild

Screenshot - Path of Exile Mobile (Android)


Quelle: Grinding Gear Games

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am