Path of Exile Mobile: Umsetzung für Smartphones und Tablets in Entwicklung - 4Players.de

Neben Path of Exile 3.9.0
und Path of Exile 2
ist auf der ExileCon noch Path of Exile Mobile
angekündigt worden. Die Mobile-Umsetzung für Smartphones und Tablets wird direkt bei Grinding Gear Games entwickelt. Sie soll keine Pay-to-Win-Elemente, aber das "komplette Spielerlebnis" des Action-Rollenspiels bieten. Die Grundlage der eher kurzen Partien sollen die Atlas-Karten bilden.
Grinding Gear Games
: "Wir arbeiten an einer experimentellen Version von Path of Exile für mobile Geräte. Path of Exile's Atlas Map System ist eigentlich perfekt für ein kleines Action-Gameplay. Dies ist ein komplettes Path of Exile-Spielerlebnis ohne Pay-to-Win-Elemente und wird im Hause Grinding Gear Games entwickelt."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankündigung
Screenshot - Path of Exile Mobile (Android)
