Ultimate Fishing Simulator: Angelsimulation fischt jetzt auch in VR-Gewässern - 4Players.de

Ultimate Fishing Simulator
Ultimate Fishing Simulator: Angelsimulation fischt jetzt auch in VR-Gewässern

Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Simulation) von Ultimate Games
Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Simulation) von Ultimate Games - Bildquelle: Ultimate Games
Bit Golem und Ultimate Games haben die VR-Fassung des Ultimate Fishing Simulator am 15. November 2019 für Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift und Windows Mixed Reality auf Steam veröffentlicht. Bis zum 22. November wird noch ein Launch-Rabatt von 15 Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (23,79 Euro statt 27,99 Euro). Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind wie auch schon beim PC-Original "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 83 Prozent von 61 Reviews positiv).

Neben klassischen Angelstellen ist sowohl beim Ultimate Fishing Simulator als auch beim Ultimate Fishing Simulator VR eine Winterkarte für Eisangler an Bord, während zwei Spielmodi bzw. Schwierigkeitsgrade nicht nur Profis, sondern auch Einsteiger ansprechen sollen. Darüber hinaus werden ein Trophäenraum, ein Leveleditor sowie ein online-basierter Mehrspielermodus versprochen.

Quelle: Bit Golem / Ultimate Games / Steam

