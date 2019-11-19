Ultimate Fishing Simulator: Angelsimulation fischt jetzt auch in VR-Gewässern - 4Players.de

Bit Golem und Ultimate Games haben die VR-Fassung des Ultimate Fishing Simulator
am 15. November 2019 für Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift und Windows Mixed Reality auf Steam
veröffentlicht. Bis zum 22. November wird noch ein Launch-Rabatt von 15 Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (23,79 Euro statt 27,99 Euro). Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews sind wie auch schon beim PC-Original "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 83 Prozent von 61 Reviews positiv).
Neben klassischen Angelstellen ist sowohl beim Ultimate Fishing Simulator als auch beim Ultimate Fishing Simulator VR eine Winterkarte für Eisangler an Bord, während zwei Spielmodi bzw. Schwierigkeitsgrade nicht nur Profis, sondern auch Einsteiger ansprechen sollen. Darüber hinaus werden ein Trophäenraum, ein Leveleditor sowie ein online-basierter Mehrspielermodus versprochen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer
Screenshot - Ultimate Fishing Simulator (HTCVive)
