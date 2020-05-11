 

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: Bunte Kaugummi-Dinos werden für PS4 umgesetzt - inklusive Baron von Blubba!

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends
Q4 2020
19.11.2019
Test: Bubble Bobble 4 Friends
62
Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (Logik & Kreativität) von ININ Games / Strictly Limited Games
Das vormals Switch-exklusive lokale Mehrspieler-Gekabbel Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (zum Test) soll Ende 2020 auch für Sonys PlayStation 4 umgesetzt werden. Das haben Taito und Inin Games soeben bekanntgegeben. Die neuen Inhalte dieser erweiterten Umsetzung sollen per Patch auch in der Switch-Version zur Verfügung gestellt werden. Ob das entsprechende Update kostenlos oder-pflichtig ist, wird noch nicht verraten.

Als Highlight wird u.a. die Rückkehr des bei Fans beliebten Bösewichts Baron von Blubba beworben, der Spieler schon früher bei Zeitnot heimsuchte. Des Weiteren ist ein Fan-Art-Contest geplant:

"To celebrate the upcoming release of the PlayStation®4 version, Taito and ININ Games are holding a fan art contest that is open to all Bubble Bobble fans! Gamers with artistic and creative skills, young and old, may enter the contest by following the entry guidelines and posting their artwork of the "Bubble Bobble" series on Twitter on the official Taito account @TaitoCorp in English (https://twitter.com/taitocorp)! The winners will be shown in the game credits with their fan art and a nickname. 



How to apply and enter, along with rules and prizes for the Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Fan Art Contest, have a look at  the official Bubble Bobble 4 Friends fan art contest rules:

Submit your creative artwork of Bubble Bobble before the application deadline of May 31st 2020 (Japan time). There will be 10 winners chosen after the contest ends.  



Original rules of application (in Japanese)"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer

Quelle: Pressemitteilung Taito/Inin
Bubble Bobble 4 Friends
Kommentare

Badboyquake schrieb am
Todesglubsch hat geschrieben: ?
vor 37 Minuten
 Wie wär's mit nem Onlinemodus? Oder ist das bei dem großzügigen Preistacken von vermutlich erneut 40? nicht drin?
genau. selbst in uralte arcade games lässt sich ein multiplayer "reinhacken" oder mit tools zusammen spielen. es ist 2020. miteinander coopen, gegeneinander spielen, mit leuten von der freundesliste oder unbekannten via matchmaking. lan modus reicht nicht. das feature multiplayer ist selbstverständlich.
Todesglubsch schrieb am
Wie wär's mit nem Onlinemodus? Oder ist das bei dem großzügigen Preistacken von vermutlich erneut 40? nicht drin?
schrieb am