Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: Bunte Kaugummi-Dinos werden für PS4 umgesetzt - inklusive Baron von Blubba!

"To celebrate the upcoming release of the PlayStation®4 version, Taito and ININ Games are holding a fan art contest that is open to all

Bubble Bobble

fans! Gamers with artistic and creative skills, young and old, may enter the contest by following the entry guidelines and posting their artwork of the "

" series on Twitter on the official Taito account @TaitoCorp in English (

https://twitter.com/taitocorp

)! The winners will be shown in the game credits with their fan art and a nickname.

How to apply and enter, along with rules and prizes for the

Submit your creative artwork of Bubble Bobble before the application deadline of May 31st 2020 (Japan time). There will be 10 winners chosen after the contest ends.

