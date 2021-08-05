Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: Umsetzung mit dem Editor "The Baron's Workshop" erscheint im Sommer für PC

Die Ergebnisse werden sich per Steam Workshop mit anderen Spielern teilen lassen. Alle bisherigen Inhalte und Downloads sollen ebenfalls mit an Bord sein.
"Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron’s Workshop features:
- 1-4 player couch co-op.
- 4 Friends – With 100 stages to take on!
- Arcade of the Future – Play 100 more super-difficult stages with no continues for pro Bubble Bobble players.
- The Baron’s Workshop – create, share and download new Bubble Bobble stages with players around the world.
- Original Arcade Mode – A faithful port of the classic Bubble Bobble for 1-2 players, with scanlines and screen ratio options for a truly authentic arcade experience.
- Global online leaderboards – Challenge your friends’ best scores across every game mode."
Letztes aktuelles Video: The Baron is Back Launch Trailer