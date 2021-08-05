 

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: Umsetzung mit dem Editor "The Baron's Workshop" erscheint im Sommer für PC

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (Logik & Kreativität) von ININ Games / Strictly Limited Games
Das Arcade-Spiel Bubble Bobble 4 Friends (ab 39,90 bei kaufen) bekommt noch im Sommer eine PC-Umsetzung (für 39,99 Euro). Enthalten ist ein "Stage-Creator", wodurch der Spielname auf "Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron’s Workshop" anwächst. Der frische Baukasten orientiert sich laut ININ Games und Taito an Super Mario Maker - mit "dutzenden" Block-Typen, Gegnern und Gimmicks.

Die Ergebnisse werden sich per Steam Workshop mit anderen Spielern teilen lassen. Alle bisherigen Inhalte und Downloads sollen ebenfalls mit an Bord sein.



"Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron’s Workshop features:

  • 1-4 player couch co-op.
  • 4 Friends – With 100 stages to take on!
  • Arcade of the Future – Play 100 more super-difficult stages with no continues for pro Bubble Bobble players.
  • The Baron’s Workshop – create, share and download new Bubble Bobble stages with players around the world.
  • Original Arcade Mode – A faithful port of the classic Bubble Bobble for 1-2 players, with scanlines and screen ratio options for a truly authentic arcade experience.
  • Global online leaderboards – Challenge your friends’ best scores across every game mode."

Quelle: ININ Games / Taito
