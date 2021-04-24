Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous: Zweiter und letzter Betatest beginnt Anfang Mai

Die zweite Beta von Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
für alle Unterstützer des Rollenspiels auf Kickstarter und via Slacker Backer
(je nach Finanzierungsbeitrag) wird am 5. Mai 2021 auf Steam beginnen. Wer schon an der ersten Beta teilgenommen hat, wird auch beim zweiten Betatest dabei sein. Die Beta wird die letzte Anspielmöglichkeit vor dem Verkaufsstart sein und enthält alle Inhalte aus der ersten Beta (vier Kapitel und "mehr als 50 Stunden" Spielzeit laut Hersteller) sowie neue Inhalte: Kreuzzüge, weitere Nebenquests, sprechende Waffen-Begleiter und die finale Benutzeroberfläche.
"Wir freuen uns für unsere Fans, die sich wieder auf Mythische Pfade begeben und in mehr als 50 Stunden fesselnde Inhalte eintauchen können"
, meint Alexander Mishulin, Creative Director von Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. "Genau wie in der ersten Beta im Februar werden wir das Feedback der Spieler genau beobachten, während wir uns auf den Launch später im Jahr vorbereiten."
Owlcat Games: "Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous basiert auf dem gleichnamigen Abenteuer-Pfad des berühmten Tabletop-RPGs von Paizo und ist der Nachfolger des erfolgreichen Pathfinder: Kingmaker. Das Spiel erweitert die Pathfinder-Welt und wirft Spieler in einen atemberaubenden Kreuzzug zwischen Sterblichen und Dämonen. Sie können den Konflikt beeinflussen und sich zwischen verschiedenen Mythischen Pfaden entscheiden, die ihnen jeweils einzigartigen Einfluss auf den Schlachtverlauf gewähren."
Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous erscheint dieses Jahr für PC via Steam und GOG.com.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Combat Gameplay Trailer