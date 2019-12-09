 

Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate: Anime-Rollenspiel auf Westkurs - 4Players.de

Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate
Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Publisher: PQube
Release:
Q1 2020
2020
11.2019
2020
Nachrichten

Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate: Anime-Rollenspiel auf Westkurs

Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (Rollenspiel) von PQube
Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (Rollenspiel) von PQube - Bildquelle: PQube
PQube wird das Ende November in Japan erschienene Anime-Rollenspiel Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate von 5pb und Mages 2020 auch in Europa für PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch und PC veröffentlichen. Die Konsolenfassungen sollen sowohl als Download via PlayStation Store und eShop als auch als Boxversion im Einzelhandel, die PC-Version lediglich digital via Steam erscheinen. Die Umsetzung für PlayStation Vita wird im Westen nicht erhältlich sein.

Die Macher beschreiben den auf der Manga- und Anime-Reihe DanMachi (Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru darou ka?) basierenden Titel als Mischung aus Dungeon Crawler und Visual Novel. Versprochen werden Ereignisse aus der ersten Staffel der Anime-Vorlage sowie neue Inhalte, prozedural generierte Dungeons und Dating-Events. Hier ein erster Vorgeschmack:

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate (PC)


Quelle: PQube

