Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate: Anime-Rollenspiel auf Westkurs - 4Players.de

PQube wird das Ende November in Japan erschienene Anime-Rollenspiel Is it wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Infinite Combate
von 5pb und Mages 2020 auch in Europa für PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch und PC veröffentlichen. Die Konsolenfassungen sollen sowohl als Download via PlayStation Store und eShop als auch als Boxversion im Einzelhandel, die PC-Version lediglich digital via Steam
erscheinen. Die Umsetzung für PlayStation Vita wird im Westen nicht erhältlich sein.
Die Macher beschreiben den auf der Manga- und Anime-Reihe DanMachi
(Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru darou ka?) basierenden Titel als Mischung aus Dungeon Crawler und Visual Novel. Versprochen werden Ereignisse aus der ersten Staffel der Anime-Vorlage sowie neue Inhalte, prozedural generierte Dungeons und Dating-Events. Hier ein erster Vorgeschmack:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer
