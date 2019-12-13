Godfall: Looter-Slasher für PlayStation 5 und PC angekündigt - 4Players.de

 

Godfall
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Counterplay Games
Publisher: Gearbox Publishing
Release:
Q4 2020
von ,

Godfall für PlayStation 5 und PC angekündigt

Godfall (Action) von Gearbox Publishing
Godfall (Action) von Gearbox Publishing - Bildquelle: Gearbox Publishing
Mit Godfall ist ein Looter-Slasher (Nahkampf-Action mit reichlich Beute) aus der Third-Person-Perspektive für PlayStation 5 und PC (Epic Games Store) bei den Game Awards 2019 angekündigt worden. Bis zu drei Personen können gemeinsam auf Beutejagd gehen. Das Spiel entsteht bei Counterplay Games. Publisher ist Gearbox Publishing.

"Godfall is a third-person fantasy looter-slasher focused on melee combat, coming to PlayStation 5 & Epic Games Store Holiday 2020. Developed by Counterplay Games & published by Gearbox Publishing."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Release-Trailer

Kommentare

