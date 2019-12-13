Godfall: Looter-Slasher für PlayStation 5 und PC angekündigt - 4Players.de

Mit Godfall ist ein Looter-Slasher (Nahkampf-Action mit reichlich Beute) aus der Third-Person-Perspektive für PlayStation 5 und PC (Epic Games Store) bei den Game Awards 2019 angekündigt worden. Bis zu drei Personen können gemeinsam auf Beutejagd gehen. Das Spiel entsteht bei Counterplay Games. Publisher ist Gearbox Publishing."Godfall is a third-person fantasy looter-slasher focused on melee combat, coming to PlayStation 5 & Epic Games Store Holiday 2020. Developed by Counterplay Games & published by Gearbox Publishing."Letztes aktuelles Video: Release-Trailer