Godfall: Leak-Szenen sind echt - aber bereits ein Jahr alt

Hey everyone! We can confirm that the circulating trailer is year-old PC footage used as part of an internal presentation. We are energized by your excitement and look forward to showing you just how far this game has come. Stay tuned for a more detailed look soon! âï¸
— Godfall (@PlayGodfall) January 21, 2020
Godfall soll exklusiv zum Start der PlayStation 5 erhältlich sein. Publisher der Nahkampf-Action ist Gearbox. Erstmals wurde der Titel auf den Game Awards vorgestellt und ist das erste Exklusivspiel, das überhaupt für die kommende Sony-Konsole vorgestellt wurde.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Release-Trailer
