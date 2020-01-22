 

Godfall: Leak-Szenen sind echt - aber bereits ein Jahr alt

Godfall
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Counterplay Games
Publisher: Gearbox Publishing
Release:
Q4 2020
Q4 2020
Godfall: Leak-Szenen sind echt - aber bereits ein Jahr alt

Godfall (Action-Adventure) von Gearbox Publishing
Godfall (Action-Adventure) von Gearbox Publishing - Bildquelle: Gearbox Publishing
Entwickler Counterplay hat auf Twitter die Echtheit der gestern geleakten Spielszenen des kommenden Action-Adventures Godfall bestätigt (wir berichteten). Im Tweet heißt es, dass die Spielszenen bereits rund ein Jahr alt wären - und von einer internen PC-Version des "Loot-Slashers" stammen würden. Zudem wird ein näherer Blick auf Godfall zumindest angedeutet.  
Godfall soll exklusiv zum Start der PlayStation 5 erhältlich sein. Publisher der Nahkampf-Action ist Gearbox. Erstmals wurde der Titel auf den Game Awards vorgestellt und ist das erste Exklusivspiel, das überhaupt für die kommende Sony-Konsole vorgestellt wurde.

Quelle: Twitter

