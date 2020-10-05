 

Godfall: Gearbox widerspricht 4K/120 und bestätigt Online-Zwang

Godfall
Entwickler: Counterplay Games
Publisher: Gearbox Publishing
Release:
12.11.2020
19.11.2020
ab 77,95
von ,

Godfall: Gearbox widerspricht 4K/120 und bestätigt Online-Zwang

Godfall (Action-Adventure) von Gearbox Publishing
Godfall (Action-Adventure) von Gearbox Publishing - Bildquelle: Gearbox Publishing
Gearbox hat widersprochen, dass der PS5-Starttitel Godfall eine Darstellung mit 4K und 120 Bildern pro Sekunden bieten wird. Dies wurde zuvor offenbar fälschlicherweise als Fakt verbreitet. In der Antwort bei Twitter heißt es seitens der Studios, dass die Performance erst am Ende der Entwicklung optimiert werden und man in Kürze die echten Angaben zu Auflösung und Bildrate verkünden will.

Darüber hinaus wurde durch die Spielbeschreibung im PlayStation Store bekannt, dass das Action-Rollenspiel einen permanente Online-Verbindung benötigt. Das wurde mittlerweile auch von den Entwicklern via Twitter bestätigt. Gleichzeitig betont man, dass Godfall trotzdem kein "Service-Spiel" darstellt.

Quelle: Twitter
Godfall
Kommentare

BigSpiD schrieb am
Kein Service Game, aber dauerhafte Onlineanbindung....wow, könnt ihr behalten.
Leon-x schrieb am
120fps Mode sind bis auf Sportspiele wie Fußball oder Rennspiele eh over the Top für die Konsolenhardware.
Lieber 60fps Performance Mode mit guter Optik und dann 4k/30 mit Raytracing oder anderen Verbessungen als jetzt 120fps anzustreben.
Onlinezwang natürlich weniger schön für SP Zocker. Versucht es immer wieder.
