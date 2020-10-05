Godfall: Gearbox widerspricht 4K/120 und bestätigt Online-Zwang

This is not correct. Performance QA and optimization is often the last step of development ahead of launch and that tuning is ongoing for us. We’ll share real numbers when that work concludes.
— Godfall (@PlayGodfall) October 4, 2020
Darüber hinaus wurde durch die Spielbeschreibung im PlayStation Store bekannt, dass das Action-Rollenspiel einen permanente Online-Verbindung benötigt. Das wurde mittlerweile auch von den Entwicklern via Twitter bestätigt. Gleichzeitig betont man, dass Godfall trotzdem kein "Service-Spiel" darstellt.
Godfall is not a service game, but does require an internet connection to play.
— Godfall (@PlayGodfall) October 2, 2020
Letztes aktuelles Video: Combat Trailer