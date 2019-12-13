 

Weird West: Immersive Simulation der Macher von Prey und Dishonored - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Weird West
Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Wolfpack
Publisher: Devolver Digital
Release:
kein Termin
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 [PC] - 45,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Outer Worlds [PC] - 42,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Borderlands 3 [PC] - 39,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Monster Hunter: World [PC] - 21,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI [PC] - 14,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Weird West: Immersive Simulation der Macher von Prey und Dishonored

Weird West (Rollenspiel) von Devolver Digital
Weird West (Rollenspiel) von Devolver Digital - Bildquelle: Devolver Digital
Bei den Game Awards 2019 ist das erste Spiel der WolfEye Studios angekündigt worden: Weird West. In der immersiven Simulation (vergleichbar mit Prey und Dishonored; nur aus einer anderen Perspektive) erkundet man eine düstere Fanatsy-Version des Wilden Westen, in der Gesetzeshüter, Revolverhelden und Kreaturen um die Vormacht kämpfen. Atypische Helden, allerlei Entscheidungen und diverse Überraschungen werden versprochen.

"Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the origin stories of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken - a series of high stakes stories where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Reveal Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - Weird West (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Weird West (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Weird West (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Weird West (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Weird West (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Weird West (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Weird West (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Weird West (PC)


Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am