Weird West: Immersive Simulation der Macher von Prey und Dishonored - 4Players.de

Bei den Game Awards 2019 ist das erste Spiel der WolfEye Studios angekündigt worden: Weird West
. In der immersiven Simulation (vergleichbar mit Prey und Dishonored; nur aus einer anderen Perspektive) erkundet man eine düstere Fanatsy-Version des Wilden Westen, in der Gesetzeshüter, Revolverhelden und Kreaturen um die Vormacht kämpfen. Atypische Helden, allerlei Entscheidungen und diverse Überraschungen werden versprochen.
"Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the origin stories of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken - a series of high stakes stories where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Reveal Trailer
Screenshot - Weird West (PC)
