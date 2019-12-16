Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard: Der Froschdetektiv ermittelt wieder - 4Players.de

Nachdem das erste Frog-Detective-Spiel, The Haunted Island - A Frog Detective Game, so gut angekommen sei (auf Steam
sind 94 Prozent der 456 Nutzerreviews positiv), haben Grace Bruxner und Thomas Bowker eine Fortsetzung entwickelt, die am 9. Dezember 2019 erneut via SUPEROT Presents für PC erschienen ist. Auf Steam
wird noch bis zum 19. Dezember ein Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (3,59 Euro statt 3,99 Euro). Zudem wird ein Bundle aus beiden Spielen für 6,82 Euro statt 7,98 Euro (15 Prozent Rabatt) angeboten.
Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard
wird als kurzes Mystery-Adventure beschrieben, in dem der Froschdetektiv herausfinden muss, wer die Willkommensfeier für den Unsichtbaren Zauberer sabotiert hat. Die Spielzeit soll nur ungefähr eine Stunde betragen. Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews auf Steam sind abermals "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 98 Prozent von 84 Reviews positiv). Mehr zum Spiel auf der offiziellen Website
und im folgenden Video:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Spielszenen-Trailer
Screenshot - Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (PC)
Screenshot - Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (PC)
Screenshot - Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (PC)
Screenshot - Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (PC)
Screenshot - Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (PC)
Screenshot - Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (PC)