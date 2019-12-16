 

Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard: Der Froschdetektiv ermittelt wieder - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard
2D-Adventure
Release:
09.12.2019
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Red Dead Redemption 2 [PC] - 45,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Outer Worlds [PC] - 42,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Borderlands 3 [PC] - 39,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Monster Hunter: World [PC] - 21,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI [PC] - 14,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard - Der Froschdetektiv ermittelt wieder

Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (Adventure) von worm club / SUPERHOT PRESENTS
Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (Adventure) von worm club / SUPERHOT PRESENTS - Bildquelle: worm club / SUPERHOT PRESENTS
Nachdem das erste Frog-Detective-Spiel, The Haunted Island - A Frog Detective Game, so gut angekommen sei (auf Steam sind 94 Prozent der 456 Nutzerreviews positiv), haben Grace Bruxner und Thomas Bowker eine Fortsetzung entwickelt, die am 9. Dezember 2019 erneut via SUPEROT Presents für PC erschienen ist. Auf Steam wird noch bis zum 19. Dezember ein Launch-Rabatt von zehn Prozent auf den regulären Verkaufspreis gewährt (3,59 Euro statt 3,99 Euro). Zudem wird ein Bundle aus beiden Spielen für 6,82 Euro statt 7,98 Euro (15 Prozent Rabatt) angeboten.

Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard wird als kurzes Mystery-Adventure beschrieben, in dem der Froschdetektiv herausfinden muss, wer die Willkommensfeier für den Unsichtbaren Zauberer sabotiert hat. Die Spielzeit soll nur ungefähr eine Stunde betragen. Die bisherigen Nutzerreviews auf Steam sind abermals "sehr positiv" (aktuell sind 98 Prozent von 84 Reviews positiv). Mehr zum Spiel auf der offiziellen Website und im folgenden Video:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Spielszenen-Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard (PC)


Quelle: Grace Bruxner & Thomas Bowker / Steam

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am