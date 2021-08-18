Embracer Group: Geschäftsbericht, drei Übernahmen und Verkaufszahlen von Chivalry 2, Biomutant und Valheim

Die Embracer Group hat im Vergleich zum Vorjahr die Nettoverkäufe um 66 Prozent gesteigert (auf ca. 362 Mio. Euro). Das EBITDA stieg um 59 Prozent auf ca. 162 Mio. Euro.
$EMBRAC Q1
Group organic growth +10%
Combined mobile businesses (pro-forma) organic growth +37%
Pro-forma (= including CrazyLabs), DECA Games had 33 million Daily Active Users and 286 million Monthly Active Users within the quarter. pic.twitter.com/FWLA1POJhT
Die Unternehmensgruppe beschäftigt aktuell 7.886 Mitarbeiter. 6.387 Mitarbeiter sind direkt mit der Spiele-Entwicklung betraut. Aktuell wird an 180 Spiele-Projekten gearbeitet.
Während der Präsentation der Quartalsergebnisse wurden auch einige Verkaufszahlen genannt (bis Ende Juni 2021). So hat sich Chivalry 2 über eine Million Mal verkauft. Gleiches gilt für Biomutant. Die gesamten Kosten für Entwicklung, Marketing und die Übernahme des Studios Experiment 101 durch THQ Nordic GmbH wurden innerhalb einer Woche wieder eingenommen. Valheim liegt derweil bei 7,9 Mio. Verkäufen und hat sich von April bis Juni 2021 knapp 1,1 Mio. Mal verkauft.
"Demiurge Studios has been involved in many co-development projects and contributed to over two dozen titles, out of which four are original mobile free-to-play titles: Crazy Taxi Gazillionaire, Sega Heroes, Puzzle and Glory, and Marvel Puzzle Quest. The studio develops games cross-platform and is now focusing primarily on the AAA segment. It has worked with leading international developers and publishers such as THQ, Gearbox, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, SEGA, and Epic Games on titles such as Titan Quest, Borderlands, Brothers-in-Arms, Mass Effect, Medal of Honor: Airborne, and Rocket League: Sideswipe."
"Fractured Byte [...] has extensive game development experience and has collaborated with global developers and publishers on porting projects. For example, the studio’s experience involves work on titles such as Borderlands: The Legendary Collection and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 for Nintendo Switch."
"SPL is an independent software testing and game development company, established in 2002 and led to this day by its co-founder Artem Kharitonov. The studio is based in Veliky Novgorod, Russia, and engages over 100 employees. SPL develops games on multiple platforms including PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, mobile and VR. They focus on modern production and testing practices and have extensive experience working with Unity, custom C++ engines, VR and backend systems. SPL has a long-standing developer relationship with Saber, having collaborated on many successful projects including bringing Mudrunner to mobile and World War Z to Switch, in addition to several work-for-hire projects."